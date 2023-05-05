Tadhg Beirne returns at blindside as Munster head to Glasgow for URC quarter-final clash

Injured Munster player Tadhg Beirne watches the URC match against Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park in March. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Tadhg Beirne is back for Munster and the Ireland lock goes straight into the starting side for tomorrow night’s BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-final away to Glasgow Warriors (KO 7.35pm).

Beirne has been out since damaging his ankle in Ireland’s win over France during the Six Nations and his return allows Graham Rowntree to get his first-choice back five on to the pitch for the first time.

In Beirne’s absence, RG Snyman has returned to fitness and he forms a beefy South African second-row pairing with Jean Kleyn as Beirne comes into the No 6 jersey.

That move sees captain Peter O’Mahony shift across to openside flanker, with Gavin Coombes continuing at No 8.

Rowntree keeps faith with Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer in the front-row, with Niall Scannell and Roman Salanoa back on the bench.

Behind the scrum, it’s an unchanged back-line from the draw with the Sharks as Mike Haley, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly make up the back-three, with Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch in midfield.

Conor Murray partners Jack Crowley at half-back and once again there is no place for Joey Carbery as Craig Casey and Ben Healy provide cover.

Rowntree has opted for a six-two split of backs and forwards, with Alex Kendellen, Fineen Wycherley and John Hodnett covering the back-five.

In-form Glasgow, who are fighting on two fronts having secured their place in the Challenge Cup final with a comprehensive win over Scarlets last week, have kept faith in the same backline from that game.

Up front, Johnny Matthews comes in for George Turner while Richie Gray is in line for his 100th appearance having been a late withdrawal last week and Scotland star Matt Fagerson returns at blindside as Rory Darge shifts to No 7.

GLASGOW WARRIORS:O Smith; S Cancilliere, S Tuipulotu, S McDowall, K Steyn (capt); T Jordan, G Horne; J Bhatti, J Matthews, Z Fagerson; S Cummings, R Gray; M Fagerson, R Darge, M Fagerson. Reps: F Brown, N McBeth, S Berghan, JP du Preez, L Bean, S Vailanu, A Price, H Jones.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Crowley, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, RG Snyman; T Beirne, P O’Mahony (capt), G Coombes. Reps: N Scannell, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, F Wycherley, J Hodnett, C Casey, B Healy, A Kendellen.