Stormers vow to target RG Snyman and shut down Munster’s maul

The Munster squad were due to arrive in Cape Town last night as preparations ramp up for this weekend’s decider, for which Snyman is one of several key players set to be reinstated to the starting team following a recent head injury.

The Springbok star (28) has been identified as a major threat by the defending champions, who are determined to minimise his influence.

“RG is a Springbok. He is a guy we highly respect, and he is highly respected around the world,” Stormers assistant coach Rito Hlungwani said. “If I was to point out one thing he does well, he is a tall guy and, through contact, he is able to offload the ball pretty well. We know his strengths and are ready to try and nullify him on Saturday.”

​Like Munster, the Stormers have been handed a major fitness boost as Marvin Orie and Deon Fourie are on track to recover from respective knocks. The influential forward duo will be expected to help shut down Munster’s maul.

“Munster definitely has a strong maul. We have looked at it and the ways that we can try and stop it,” Hlungwani added. “We weren’t as disciplined as we usually are. That’s one thing we spoke about and hopefully we can put that right. That’s as much as we want to give away. The rest of the stuff you will be able to see on Saturday.

“They are one team we haven’t beaten in the URC, and they’re coming here with a strong team. They’re a team we respect highly.”

Elsewhere, Munster have announced that prop Liam O’Connor (neck) and lock Paddy Kelly (concussion) have been forced to retire on medical grounds, while Eoin O’Connor, Oli Morris and Conor Phillips have left the province. They join the already-departed Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin and James French.