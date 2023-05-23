Stormers v Munster: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about the URC final

The URC reaches its climax this weekend with Munster in South Africa to take on current holders Stormers. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town with a 5.30pm Irish time kick-off on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Munster had RG Snyman, Conor Murray, Malakai Fekitoa and Calvin Nash on board in a 30-man travelling squad as they departed for Cape Town,

The quartet were all ruled out of the semi-final win over Leinster, with concussions suffered in the quarter-final win over Glasgow Warriors, but they’ve followed the return-to-play protocols and are expected to be available to Graham Rowntree.

Ben Healy and Jean Kleyn also suffered head injuries against Leinster, but the longer run-in has allowed them to complete the protocols in time to be available for selection.

The return of the four players, who have been starters all season, gives Rowntree and his coaches some big decisions to make this week.

Munster Travelling Squad

Forwards: Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley; Diarmuid Barron, Niall Scannell, Scott Buckley; Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa; Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley; Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.

Backs: Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray; Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy; Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell; Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 and Premier Sports. The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 Player as well as URC.tv.

What are the odds?

Stormers are favourites at 4/9 with Munster 15/8 and the draw after 80 minutes is 18/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We’ll bring you fresh quotes from John Dobson and Graeme Rowntree when they face the press later in the week.