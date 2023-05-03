Stephen Ferris believes a loss to Connacht in the URC quarter-final would increase talk of unrest in the Ulster camp

Ulster hero Stephen Ferris believes talk of an unhappy camp at Ravenhill is likely the product of those left on the outside looking in when it comes to Dan McFarland’s team selections.

Ulster go into Friday’s URC quarter-final against Connacht at Ravenhill having finished second in the regular season and know they will play at home again next week should they advance to the last four.

But with only two signings confirmed for next year in the shape of Steven Kitshoff and Dave Ewers, and a host of lightly used senior players on the way out, a smaller squad next time around seems certain – with Ferris believing mooted disquiet can be attributed to those on the fringes.

“If you ask the 27 lads always in the match-day squad or togging out in case there’s an injury before the match, absolutely not,” said the 35-times-capped former Irish international, when asked if he sensed any uncertainty ahead of the big game.

“If you’re talking to the other 10 or 12 lads that haven’t been getting any game-time the last six to eight weeks, obviously they’re not happy. A lot of them are leaving as well, they’re maybe not getting the send-off they’ve hoped and prayed for the last couple of seasons.

​“You’ve guys like Rob Lyttle, who has arguably been one of Ulster’s more consistent wingers the last couple of years. I heard he was offered a contract but didn’t want to continue on, he just wasn’t enjoying it. When you hear things like that coming out from other players, there’s going to be talk that things are unsettled if players are leaving to go and play club rugby, not wanting to be in the mix and a part of this Ulster rugby journey.

“When I was at the Edinburgh game, I was asked about Dan, but you don’t have to be liked to be a good coach. We’ve seen that. Joe Schmidt is the prime example. I’d say if you rang up the majority of people who worked under him and asked if they got on with him, I’d guess they’d say, ‘Nah, he was a nightmare’. But he got the best out of a lot of guys. Dan’s coaching ability I don’t think can be questioned. I think his personality sometimes comes across differently.

“You see in post-match, pre-match interviews, he can be quite sharp. Some people might say he doesn’t like to answer the question he’s been asked; a lot of coaches are like that, but I’ve said before that he tries to come across as smart. If you’re working with that every day as a player, it would irritate you, especially if you’re not getting selected.

“I always got along with every coach I played with. But I think the 27 players, 30 players (playing regularly) want to play for Dan. These rumblings are probably down to players that haven’t been getting picked and are unhappy about the last 18 months.”

Ferris knows, however, that if Ulster were to slip up against Connacht, such chatter would only increase in volume and become the dominant narrative of a long off-season.

“It’s a huge game and if Ulster lose, all these rumblings and rumours will be in the front of the papers instead of the rugby ability over the course of the season,” he said. “I think as well, when you’re in a squad, there has to be a balance. You have to keep everyone happy because these other lads that aren’t happy, they’re still holding bags during the week, running defensive drills, running Connacht attack moves against the starting team.

“If they can’t be (bothered), if they’re hanging the boots up, if a couple of them don’t get on with Dan – and we’re all talking about Dan, it could be some of the other coaches, too – that can be an issue. If you win, none of this stuff matters. If you lose, all of a sudden it’s the talking point.”

Ahead of a first knockout meeting with Connacht since 2019, Ferris senses an atmosphere not in keeping with results over the last three months at Ravenhill. “There seems to be a nervous energy around the place,” he said. “It’s been quite quiet. Maybe the crowd are not as heavily involved in games, especially when they think they should win. This is another game where the expectation is that Ulster should get the result. They need to start well to stem that nervousness.

“One bugbear of mine is they don’t have ball-carriers in their pack. They have guys who can carry, but they get knocked back on the gain-line. They have signed Duane Vermeulen, but he is a different player to Marcell Coetzee. None of the front-row carry well, apart from Tom Stewart off the back of a maul. Other teams have guys who can bust through tackles.

“It’s all about winning a penalty and kicking to the corner, and our maul stats are the best in Europe. That’s in your armoury, but it almost becomes like when you’re commentating, ‘Oh, here we go, kick to the corner, maul, try’. It’s something we’re becoming heavily reliant on.

“The attack is not as free-flowing as 2018-’19 and the back-three stats back that up. You see Jack Conan, for Leinster, carrying the ball. We’re lacking that. The players need to give the crowd more to cheer about and the quarter-final is where it can start.”​

Stephen Ferris will be part of the Viaplay team for live coverage of Ulster v Connacht on Friday — to find out more visit www.viaplay.com