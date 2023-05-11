Six Irish players make the cut as URC name Team of the Season

Dan Sheehan was the standout hooker in the URC this season. — © SPORTSFILE

Six Irish players have been included in the URC 2022/23 Elite XV.

The semi-finals are set to take place this weekend, with Connacht travelling to Cape Town to face the champion Stormers, while Leinster host Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

All four sides are represented in the all-star selection, with Leinster leading the way with three players.

Hooker Dan Sheehan, flanker Scott Penny and out-half Ross Byrne are all included, while Munster back row Gavin Coombes is named at number eight.

Connacht are rewarded for their strong campaign with two players in the pack – youngster Niall Murray is at second row while Finlay Bealham is the tighthead prop.

The only other team with more than one player selected are the Stormers, who have captain Steven Kitshoff at loosehead prop and Dan Du Plessis at inside centre.

URC Elite XV 2022/23

Elite XV: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Daniel du Plessis (DHL Stormers), Simone Gesi (Zebre Parma), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Niall Murray (Connacht), Federico Ruzza (Benetton), Vaea Fifita (Scarlets), Scott Penny (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster).