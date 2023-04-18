Seán O’Brien is happy for opportunity to develop his coaching skills as de facto Leinster boss

Seán O’Brien is looking forward to learning from Springbok supremo Jacques Nienaber when he arrives at Leinster next season, but for now he’s relishing the chance to lead the province’s second string in South Africa this week.

Leo Cullen and attack coach Andrew Goodman have left the Rainbow Nation, leaving the former back-row to run the show with help from Elite Player Development Officer Aaron Dundon and Academy Manager Simon Broughton as they gear up for their final United Rugby Championship regular-season game against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

O’Brien is in his first year as Leinster’s contact skills coach and he’s relishing the responsibility.

But he knows that working under world-class operators like Nienaber will also aid his development.

“Absolutely, it’s a brilliant appointment,” he said.

“From my own point of view, learning how he works from that ‘D’ (defence) side of things. We haven’t really had a South African influence at Leinster so it’ll be good to have a new voice, new ideas; his experience at the top level.

“I’m looking forward to meeting him, chewing the fat with him and seeing what plans he has.”

For now, it’s a real opportunity for the Tullow Tank as he takes the reins as the de facto head coach.

“I don’t know if that’s my title or not but yeah, I’m enjoying the whole experience of it anyway and how the week is running. I suppose I’ve seen it week-in, week-out now for the last while, so it’s nice to develop my own little touch and add what I see fit. And we get Leo out of here for a while. Everyone’s happy,” he said with a laugh.

“It definitely consumes your mind a little bit more, for sure, but what I have seen Leo do every week and the rest of the coaches . . . you have seen it first-hand and it is about not messing it up and acting on it then this week.

“I’ve found it good, the first two days have been very good.

“Tomorrow is a big training day for us and when we get that out of the way, that is the bulk of the work done.

“Definitely more hours go in, watching more footage, trying to be more organised when you are running the week.

“It has been good. Aaron and Simon have been brilliant as well around me. They have been so well prepared in their respective units, the transition has been good this week.”

Leinster will be without the injured Rhys Ruddock for the Bulls clash.

“He’s a huge loss, it gives other lads an opportunity now this week to step in,” O’Brien said.