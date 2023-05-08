Rúaidhrí O’Connor: Opportunity knocks in semi-final for Munster to show they have really changed course
Rúaidhrí O’Connor
Munster are promising us that things are different now, that they’ve turned the page on the Johann van Graan era.
Latest United Rugby Championship
Rúaidhrí O’Connor: Opportunity knocks in semi-final for Munster to show they have really changed course
Munster lose key quartet as they sweat on Peter O’Mahony for URC semi-final clash with Leinster
‘They will be tougher than we think’ – Stormers coach John Dobson wary of Connacht in semi-final
‘That’s what makes them so dangerous’ – Leo Cullen to shuffle deck for URC semi-final against Munster
Injuries make Munster’s job at the Aviva against Leinster in URC semi-final look like mission impossible
‘Sometimes we’ve used it too much as ‘woe is us’’ – Andy Friend and Jack Carty proud of Connacht resilience
‘We’ll go up there and we’ll go for it’ – Munster coach Graham Rowntree not backing down from Leinster challenge
Like everyone else, confident Connacht knew Ulster were a failed operation
Injury-ravaged Munster hold off Glasgow to set up blockbuster URC semi-final with Leinster
Worn-out Sharks no match as Leinster hit them for five tries in URC quarter-final
Top Stories
Rúaidhrí O’Connor: Opportunity knocks in semi-final for Munster to show they have really changed course
Radio DJ Nikki Hayes sent for trial accused of laundering €15k in crime proceeds
Justine O'Mahony: Ok, I may have not grasped the concept of text etiquette, but how does that make me a rude person?
Garda claims her promotion to sergeant has been held up due to her medical conditions
Latest NewsMore
After two mass shootings, tens of thousands of Serbians demand action at protest against violence
Paul O’Grady makes posthumous appearance in film to mark Eurovision opening
Evan Ferguson returns to action with Brighton in surprise defeat to Everton
Mae Muller reveals Harry Styles good luck charm for Eurovision
Residents of Walford host coronation-themed party in EastEnders special
Everton get Premier League survival boost with shock 5-1 win at Brighton
Austin O’Connor becomes first Irish rider in 40 years to reach podium at prestigious Badminton Horse Trials
Instagram account that posted fake sexualised images to extort money from student has been disabled, court hears
Met officers taser suspect and shoot two dogs in front of witnesses
Writers’ strike hits Nicole Kidman’s AFI lifetime achievement tribute