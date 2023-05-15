Rúaidhrí O’Connor: Leo Cullen took a risk with team selection against Munster - now it’s about damage limitation

Cavalry will return for Champions Cup final against La Rochelle but URC semi-final loss will have inflicted scars on Leinster that won’t easily heal

LEO CULLEN was attempting the ultimate juggling act and couldn’t quite pull it off. Now, he’s picking up the balls he had in the air in the hope his best team can summon the performance needed to beat La Rochelle and end Leinster’s five-year wait for a fifth Champions Cup title.