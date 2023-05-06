Return of Tadhg Beirne offers hope that Munster can disarm the Warriors

Denis Leamy: 'We're going to be challenged by Glasgow in a way that not many teams can challenge you.' — © SPORTSFILE

After spending a season fighting their way out of a hole they dug for themselves, suddenly Munster can see the sky.

Now the challenge is to swiftly refocus their goals and realise the opportunity that sits squarely in front of them.

Yes, to win the BKT United Rugby Championship they must win away to Glasgow Warriors tonight and, most likely, Leinster next week, but with both of their opponents fighting on two fronts there’s a glimmer of light.

And it’s not just that the other team’s focus may drift; for the first time since 2020 they can field the pack they dreamed of when they signed RG Snyman.

Tadhg Beirne’s return to full health unlocks a back-five combination that looks about as good as any in the competition.

We’ve never seen them play together before, but the Springbok lock and Ireland star look like a match made in heaven. It might take a while for the Kildare native to get up and running, but if they click here Munster will be on to something good.

They know what’s coming. Glasgow came to Thomond Park a month ago and ran riot. They played a brand of rugby that ripped their hosts to shreds and they haven’t looked back since.

The Scots are one of Europe’s in-form teams, coached by the smart Franco Smith and the highly-regarded Irishman Nigel Carolan. Their team have a lovely balance between forward power and backline excellence.

They’ll take some beating but Munster can draw belief from their performances in South Africa where they needed results and got them.

Peter O’Mahony is in serious form and must surely recognise that these opportunities are fast running out, as must Conor Murray who has deservedly played his way back into the team.

Up front, they retain the front-row that coped so well on tour and they’ve the added comfort of the return of Roman Salanoa and Niall Scannell on the bench, while Jean Kleyn is enjoying arguably his finest season in red.

Behind the scrum, Rowntree has stuck with the combination that’s looked so good in recent weeks while resisting the temptation to start Ben Healy who has closed out the last couple of games brilliantly.

Assistant coach Denis Leamy reckons Munster have worked hard to right the wrongs of their home defeat to Glasgow.

“We spoke about them at length before that game; sometimes for whatever reason we don’t get it right and we struggled around their contact game, their power game. We struggled a little at scrum-time and up front,” he said.

“Defensively, we were poor. We made poor decisions, we didn’t work hard enough and we were just off it.

“In attack, we were a little bit frantic. We dropped balls, we had a lot of mistakes which in turn put us under pressure.

“It’s not any one thing, it’s probably many things coming together and then you see what happens on the scoreboard.

“We’ve got to control what we can control and be better in every area. It was a really disappointing performance.

“First things first, our work in the contact zone was off. We weren’t good around the breakdown, the carry, poor in our tackle height; we fell off stuff.

“That just wasn’t a good reflection of us, we weren’t happy with it.”

The response in South Africa was pleasing.

“We looked at our interior defence and what we were doing one to five defenders out to put an onus and accountability on them. An extra ‘do more’,” Leamy added.

“Those guys tend to be the big forwards; how we move them around the pitch, execute their role within those roles of defence and we pressed them hard on it.

“We got great buy-in from the boys and it’s been much better.

“We’re going to be challenged by Glasgow in a way that not many teams can challenge you.

“Their ability to be so confrontational, be really good at the breakdown, throw wide passes to get to edges quickly; they really test you. They’re a really good side.

“To be fair to them, some people probably underestimate them; we don’t, we know how good they are.”

Away from home against a quality side, this is a tough ask for Munster.

The season has been a saga, but they’ve a chance to write a happy ending.

Verdict:Munster

GLASGOW WARRIORS – O Smith; S Cancilliere, S Tuipulotu, S McDowall, K Steyn (capt); T Jordan, G Horne; J Bhatti, J Matthews, Z Fagerson; S Cummings, R Gray; M Fagerson, R Darge, M Fagerson. Reps: F Brown, N McBeth, S Berghan, JP du Preez, L Bean, S Vailanu, A Price, H Jones.

MUNSTER –M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Crowley, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, RG Snyman; T Beirne, P O’Mahony (capt), G Coombes. Reps: N Scannell, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, F Wycherley, J Hodnett, C Casey, B Healy, A Kendellen.

Live, RTÉ2/Premier Sports, 7.35