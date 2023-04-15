Only win over Cardiff will do for Andy Friend’s Connacht in his last home game

Andy Friend has his last home game in charge of Connacht on Saturday evening

It will be the end of an era at the Sportsground this Saturday evening, but Connacht supporters will be hoping it won’t be the end of their season when they take on Cardiff with URC play-offs on the line.

Connacht face a difficult final-round game away to Glasgow Warriors, and while currently in control of their own destiny, anything other than a win over Cardiff could jeopardise their season.

That would be a disappointing way for Andy Friend to wrap up five seasons in Galway on an evening when assistant coaches Mossy Lawler and Dewald Senekal will also be involved in their final home game.

Former Irish scrum-half Kieran Marmion is the only one of the eight departing players to be included in the matchday squad as Friend and his management team make seven changes from that which went down disappointingly to Benetton in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup.

They lost that game 41-19 in Treviso, with Cardiff going down 27-23 to Benetton in the quarter-finals at the same venue a week later.

“Cardiff’s season is in the balance too,” said Friend this week. The Welsh are currently tenth, five points behind Connacht who are sixth.

“They are out of the European Challenge Cup, so they have everything to play for in the URC. This is an opportunity for them to get a much-needed win and hopefully be the No 1 Welsh team, and we have a job to do ourselves — and that is why it is an exciting opportunity this weekend.

“They have attacking threats, they can move the ball wide and come through you, so we have to be physically up for the game and be on our feet to effect tackles. We didn't see it against Benetton, so we need to see it on Saturday."

The return of captain Jack Carty and Irish tighthead Finlay Bealham are huge boosts, while they are further strengthened by the return of experienced loosehead Denis Buckley, former captain Jarrad Butler, winger Diarmuid Kilgallen and lock Josh Murphy.

They will also be hoping for bigger performances from Irish stars Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki after subdued displays from them after the Six Nations against Benetton.

Connacht – T O’Halloran; D Kilgallen, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty (c), C Blade; D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, F Bealham; J Murphy, N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler. Reps: E de Buitléar, P Dooley, D Robertson-McCoy, O Dowling, S Hurley-Langton, K Marmion, T Daly, S Jennings.

Cardiff – B Thomas; O Lane, M Grady, M Llewellyn, J Harries; R Priestland, T Williams (c); C Domachowski, L Belcher, K Assiratti; L Timani, S Davies; J Botham, T Young, T Faletau. Reps: K Dacey, R Carré, D Lewis, T Williams, J Turnbull, J Ratti, L Williams, H Millard.

Ref – S Grove-White (Scotland).

Connacht v Cardiff, Live, RTÉ2/Premier Sports 1, 7.35