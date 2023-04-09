No fun when you have to fly in the cheap seats

Foreign fixtures can hurt some more than others

You wonder how much time went into the scenario stuff when it was agreed to have the South Africans nominally declared as Europeans. By which we mean folks around the table moving the pieces from one place to another taking into account other competitions. So let’s say Munster have to play somewhere in SA — not even at altitude, though that might add to the fun — and were due back there a fortnight later for another two games, how would that one work?