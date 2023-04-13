No excuses for Graham Rowntree as Munster’s season on the line

Munster’s season comes down to a pair of games in South Africa and coach Graham Rowntree says his side won’t be affected by the number of air miles they’ve clocked up in recent weeks.

Currently fifth in the United Rugby Championship with fixtures away to the Stormers and the Sharks to come, the province need results to avoid missing out on Champions Cup qualification for the first time in their history.

Munster need to finish in the top six to guarantee their place, although seventh would be enough if Scarlets or Benetton fail to win the Challenge Cup.

They lost heavily to the Sharks in that tournament 12 days ago, before returning home last week and then flying to South Africa again this week.

Both the Stormers and the Sharks played in Europe last weekend and had to make the same trip, and Rowntree says they won’t focus on the travel.

“It’s a challenge and you’ve got to get on with it, haven’t you,” he said. “It’s like having a load of injuries, you get on with what you’ve got.

“We’ve planned for these trips, done some good conditioning, some good strategies around recovery and sleeping on planes but this is how the game is.

“The South African teams are doing it a lot more regularly than us and they seem to get on with it and that’s been our message here, we get on with it. It’s part of the job now, different challenges, getting on with things, finding out and getting better.”