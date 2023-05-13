Munster v Leinster player ratings: Beirne and Crowley lead the way as Graham Rowntree’s men book final place

Munster Ratings as Reds shock Leinster

Mike Haley 7

His first-half double-tackle with Crowley stopped a try, as he used all of his defensive nous in the back-field.

Keith Earls 7

No one expected him to feature but Like the rest of his teammates, the Moyross native dug deep to drive his side into the final.

Antoine Frisch 7

He has been a brilliant signing for Munster and while he couldn’t showcase his vast array of skills, he held his own.

Jack Crowley 9

Stepped up to slot the winning drop goal in stunning style. Reverted to his more familiar outhalf role when Healy was forced off and thrived.

Shane Daly 8

One of Munster’s best players this season, the winger was outstanding in the front of the on-looking Andy Farrell.

Ben Healy 7

Picked up where he left off in recent weeks by playing and kicking with confidence. Was going well until a blood injury ended his involvement.

Craig Casey 8

The live-wire scrum-half injected tempo in Munster’s play and put in a thumping tackle on Baird to force a knock on.

Jeremy Loughman 7

Worked his socks for 50 minutes as he looked to use his ball-handling skills and bring solidity at the scrum.

Diarmuid Barron 7

Shook off last week’s shoulder injury, and set the tone for an industrious shift by winning an early turnover.

Stephen Archer 7

His last action was to counter-ruck which allowed Beirne to win a turnover. Has played a vital role in Munster’s resurgent form.

Jean Kleyn 8

Enjoying a fine season and while his efforts often fly under the radar, he was to the fore until a head injury forced him off.

Tadhg Beirne 9

Powered over for a deserved try in what was an all-action display that served as a timely reminder of how good he is.

Peter O’Mahony 7

Despite not being fully fit after last week’s knock, the captain emptied himself for the 50 minutes he was on the pitch.

John Hodnett 8

Went up against the world player of the year and more than held his own. One of a number of exciting young Munster players who came of age here.

Gavin Coombes 8

Played like a man with a point to prove to the Ireland coaches and he came up with the goods. Packed a punch in defence.

Replacements:Niall Scannell 6, Josh Wycherley 6, Roman Salanoa 6, Fineen Wycherley 7

Leinster Player Ratings

Jimmy O’Brien 7

His ability to slot into various positions across the back-line is very impressive. He delivered again in that regard, this time from full-back.

Tommy O’Brien 7

A powerful presence out wide, he is always hungry to get involved in the play. Did well to stop a try-scoring pass reaching Earls.

Robbie Henshaw 8

Showed his class on return with a strong performance on both sides of the ball. Sharp break and beautiful offload for Jenkins’ try.

Charlie Ngatai 7

There is nothing flashy about the former All Black but he goes about his business effectively. Dove-tailed well with Henshaw in midfield and kicked well.

Dave Kearney 7

Clever footwork in the lead up to the opening try was a reminder of the soon-to-be departed winger’s enduring quality.

Harry Byrne 7

Leinster’s attack didn’t fire on all cylinders but that was due to the pressure Munster exerted. The out-half was confident on the ball.

Luke McGrath 7

Perhaps lucky not to have been sin-binned, but his experience in helping to steady the ship during the many frenetic moments was important.

Michael Milne 6

It’s been an important couple of weeks in the development of the young loosehead, but he couldn’t quite influence proceedings.

Rónan Kelleher 7

Successful comeback on his first game since the Six Nations and despite some rust, he came up with a crucial rip on Beirne.

Michael Ala’alatoa 7

Leinster’s strength in depth is illustrated by being able to call on an international prop of his experience. Did well at scrum time.

Ryan Baird 8

Superb athleticism to win back a restart before he had a sensational try chalked off.

Jason Jenkins 7

Took his try well against his former team and double-teamed Salanoa with Deegan to force the Munster replacement to knock on.

Max Deegan 8

Did well to steal the ball from a Munster maul that was marching towards the line. Effective Playing out-of-position on the blindside.

Josh van der Flier 8

Replaced the luckless Will Connors after a minute and immediately won a turnover. Not part of the plan to play as long but he was excellent.

Jack Conan 8

Grew into the game after an early penalty concession, as he continued his brilliant form by putting his side on the front foot.

Replacements:John McKee 6, Cian Healy 6, Thomas Clarkson 6, Joe McCarthy 7, Nick McCarthy 6,Ciarán Frawley 6.