Munster v Leinster player ratings: Beirne and Crowley lead the way as Graham Rowntree’s men book final place
MUNSTER RATINGS
Mike Haley 7
His first-half double-tackle with Crowley stopped a try, as he used all of his defensive nous in the back-field.
Keith Earls 7
No one expected him to feature but Like the rest of his teammates, the Moyross native dug deep to drive his side into the final.
Antoine Frisch 7
He has been a brilliant signing for Munster and while he couldn’t showcase his vast array of skills, he held his own.
Jack Crowley 9
Stepped up to slot the winning drop goal in stunning style. Reverted to his more familiar outhalf role when Healy was forced off and thrived.
Shane Daly 8
One of Munster’s best players this season, the winger was outstanding in the front of the on-looking Andy Farrell.
Ben Healy 7
Picked up where he left off in recent weeks by playing and kicking with confidence. Was going well until a blood injury ended his involvement.
Craig Casey 8
The live-wire scrum-half injected tempo in Munster’s play and put in a thumping tackle on Baird to force a knock on.
Jeremy Loughman 7
Worked his socks for 50 minutes as he looked to use his ball-handling skills and bring solidity at the scrum.
Diarmuid Barron 7
Shook off last week’s shoulder injury, and set the tone for an industrious shift by winning an early turnover.
Stephen Archer 7
His last action was to counter-ruck which allowed Beirne to win a turnover. Has played a vital role in Munster’s resurgent form.
Jean Kleyn 8
Enjoying a fine season and while his efforts often fly under the radar, he was to the fore until a head injury forced him off.
Tadhg Beirne 9
Powered over for a deserved try in what was an all-action display that served as a timely reminder of how good he is.
Peter O’Mahony 7
Despite not being fully fit after last week’s knock, the captain emptied himself for the 50 minutes he was on the pitch.
John Hodnett 8
Went up against the world player of the year and more than held his own. One of a number of exciting young Munster players who came of age here.
Gavin Coombes 8
Played like a man with a point to prove to the Ireland coaches and he came up with the goods. Packed a punch in defence.
Replacements:Niall Scannell 6, Josh Wycherley 6, Roman Salanoa 6, Fineen Wycherley 7
LEINSTER RATINGS
Jimmy O’Brien 7
His ability to slot into various positions across the back-line is very impressive. He delivered again in that regard, this time from full-back.
Tommy O’Brien 7
A powerful presence out wide, he is always hungry to get involved in the play. Did well to stop a try-scoring pass reaching Earls.
Robbie Henshaw 8
Showed his class on return with a strong performance on both sides of the ball. Sharp break and beautiful offload for Jenkins’ try.
Charlie Ngatai 7
There is nothing flashy about the former All Black but he goes about his business effectively. Dove-tailed well with Henshaw in midfield and kicked well.
Dave Kearney 7
Clever footwork in the lead up to the opening try was a reminder of the soon-to-be departed winger’s enduring quality.
Harry Byrne 7
Leinster’s attack didn’t fire on all cylinders but that was due to the pressure Munster exerted. The out-half was confident on the ball.
Luke McGrath 7
Perhaps lucky not to have been sin-binned, but his experience in helping to steady the ship during the many frenetic moments was important.
Michael Milne 6
It’s been an important couple of weeks in the development of the young loosehead, but he couldn’t quite influence proceedings.
Rónan Kelleher 7
Successful comeback on his first game since the Six Nations and despite some rust, he came up with a crucial rip on Beirne.
Michael Ala’alatoa 7
Leinster’s strength in depth is illustrated by being able to call on an international prop of his experience. Did well at scrum time.
Ryan Baird 8
Superb athleticism to win back a restart before he had a sensational try chalked off.
Jason Jenkins 7
Took his try well against his former team and double-teamed Salanoa with Deegan to force the Munster replacement to knock on.
Max Deegan 8
Did well to steal the ball from a Munster maul that was marching towards the line. Effective Playing out-of-position on the blindside.
Josh van der Flier 8
Replaced the luckless Will Connors after a minute and immediately won a turnover. Not part of the plan to play as long but he was excellent.
Jack Conan 8
Grew into the game after an early penalty concession, as he continued his brilliant form by putting his side on the front foot.
Replacements:John McKee 6, Cian Healy 6, Thomas Clarkson 6, Joe McCarthy 7, Nick McCarthy 6,Ciarán Frawley 6.