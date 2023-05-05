Munster receive injury boost ahead of URC quarter final against Glasgow
Avril Kinsella
Munster Rugby face the Glasgow Warriors in the URC quarter finals on Saturday 6th May at Scotstoun Stadium at 19:35.
Latest United Rugby Championship
Ruaidhri O’Connor: Leinster’s vulnerability offers chink of light to URC rivals – but can they take advantage?
Munster receive injury boost ahead of URC quarter final against Glasgow
Leinster Rugby team to face Sharks
Luke McGrath captain with Harry Byrne at 10 as Leinster ring changes before swimming with Sharks
Tadhg Beirne returns at blindside as Munster head to Glasgow for URC quarter-final clash
URC quarter-final: What time, what channel and all you need to know about Ulster v Connacht
‘We are going for it, we have nothing to lose’ – Sharks’ Gerbrandt Grobler eager to buck odds against Leinster
United Rugby Championship quarter-final: What time, what channel and all you need to know about Glasgow Warriors v Munster
United Rugby Championship quarter-final: What time, what channel and all you need to know about Leinster v Sharks
Niall Murray’s aerial prowess for Connacht key to stopping Ulster maul
Top Stories
Modern Morals: I’m sick of going away with my in-laws, why do I have to spend every holiday with them?
11 wildcard presenters RTÉ could opt for to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show
‘I wouldn’t go to the back door to see it’ – Irish politicians have their say on coronation of Britain’s King Charles
BREAKING | Ger Dundon sentenced to 15 years in prison over blackmail plot where he ‘threatened to shoot two dudes in the head’
Latest NewsMore
Confirmed: Ireland women’s head coach Greg McWilliams leaves role with immediate effect
BREAKING | Ger Dundon sentenced to 15 years in prison over blackmail plot where he ‘threatened to shoot two dudes in the head’
Japan’s western prefecture Ishikawa hit by magnitude 6.5 earthquake
5 things to consider before you make your will
Glen Matlock struggles with rhyme for King in new version of God Save The Queen
Sculptor creates tiny crown in the eye of a needle as coronation tribute
Pay talks must make up the shortfall between wages and inflation for the country’s 340,000 public servants, says union leader
Ruaidhri O’Connor: Leinster’s vulnerability offers chink of light to URC rivals – but can they take advantage?
Loves yoga, hates confrontation, drives an Aston Martin...and talks to plants: King Charles, the man behind the crown
Alex Considine in from the off for Dublin while key Wexford trio are named to start in crucial clash