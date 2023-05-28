Munster plan Monday homecoming at Thomond Park to celebrate URC title win with fans

Keith Earls lifts the URC trophy after the win over the Stormers.

Munster are set to host a party with their fans at a Thomond Park homecoming on Monday night.

The squad this morning departed Cape Town with the United Rugby Championship trophy on board their last long-haul flight of the season and plan to celebrate with their supporters at the Limerick venue tomorrow.

Munster are encouraging supporters to attend the homecoming from 6pm with the team expected to arrive at approximately 7pm.

Entrance is free of charge but you must download a ticket for entry.

Around 2,000 Munster fans made the trip to South Africa to witness Peter O'Mahony and Keith Earls lift the cup together after John Hodnett's try and Jack Crowley's conversion five minutes from time secured an unlikely title.

The players celebrated long into the South African night after securing the league, before boarding their plane this morning.

And assistant coach Denis Leamy said it is important that they savour their success and share it with the fans.

"It’s so important that the boys enjoy this. I’ve been part of winning sides myself and I look back I think maybe I didn’t enjoy that enough, maybe I didn’t appreciate it enough," the former Munster and Ireland No 8 said.

"I want them, and we want them as a coaching group, to appreciate that, you know, when they get home to Ireland, meeting their families, meeting the fans, bringing the trophy on a little tour. That’s something we should really enjoy and relish."

Munster's win will have the additional knock-on effect of them being top seeds in next season's Heineken Champions Cup when the draw is made later this summer.