Munster lose key quartet as they sweat on Peter O’Mahony for URC semi-final clash with Leinster

Munster's Conor Murray lays injured during the United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final match between Glasgow Warriors and Munster at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland — © SPORTSFILE

Munster will be without Conor Murray, RG Snyman, Malakai Fekitoa and Calvin Nash for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship semi-final against Leinster.

The quartet were all removed from last weekend’s win over Glasgow Warriors with head injuries and have been stood down while they follow the return to play protocols.

Peter O’Mahony (elbow) and Diarmuid Barron (shoulder) are both major doubts for the Aviva Stadium clash, with the captain sent for scans on the injury that forced him off after five minutes in Scotstoun.

Craig Casey will come in at scrum-half, while Fineen Wycherley will likely replace Snyman but there are big decisions to be made around replacing Fekitoa and Nash in the backline.

Munster could bring Ben Healy and Joey Carbery into the team, with Jack Crowley shifting to out-half and Carbery at full-back and Mike Haley on the wing.

Simon Zebo and Patrick Campbell are also back-three options for a side who are already missing Liam O’Connor (neck), Eoin O’Connor (shoulder), Jack Daly (knee), Paddy Patterson (knee), Keith Earls (groin), Paddy Kelly (head), Andrew Conway (knee) and Liam Coombes (thigh).

Leinster have injury issues of their own and will issue an update on Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy and the rest on Tuesday.

Munster face double-chasing Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm) with Leo Cullen’s side also in the Champions Cup decider at the same venue on Saturday May 20, where they will face Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle.

Connacht will contest the other URC semi-final against Stormers in Cape Town also this Saturday (kick-off 3pm Irish time).