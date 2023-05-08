Munster lose four stars to head injuries ahead of Saturday’s URC semi-final clash with Leinster

Munster's Conor Murray lays injured during the United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final match between Glasgow Warriors and Munster at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland — © SPORTSFILE

Munster’s Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman have all been scratched from this week’s URC semi-final clash with Leinster following their head injuries in the win against Glasgow last weekend.

Peter O’Mahony (elbow), who will attend a scan later today, may be able to return while Diarmuid Barron (shoulder) will be continually assessed during the week.

In better news, there were no issues for Tadhg Beirne on his return from an ankle injury as he played the full 80 minutes in Glasgow.

Liam O’Connor (neck), Eoin O’Connor (shoulder), Jack Daly (knee), Paddy Patterson (knee), Keith Earls (groin), Paddy Kelly (head), Andrew Conway (knee) and Liam Coombes (thigh) remain out injured.

Munster face double-chasing Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm) with Leo Cullen’s side also in the Champions Cup decider at the same venue on Saturay May 20, where they will face Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle.

Connacht will contest the other URC semi-final against Stormers in Cape Town also this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).