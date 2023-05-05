Luke McGrath captain with Harry Byrne at 10 as Leinster ring changes before swimming with Sharks

Grand Slam stars Garry Ringrose, Josh van der Flier and James Ryan rested for URC quarter-final date

Robbie Henshaw and Rónan Kelleher have not been risked by Leinster for tomorrow’s URC quarter-final at Lansdowne Road against the Sharks.

Grand Slam winners Garry Ringrose, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier are also not required this week, while Jimmy O’Brien and Ross Molony miss out on the 23 as Leo Cullen switches nine players out of the side that humbled Toulouse in the Champions Cup.

However, lock Joe McCarthy does return to a squad still buttressed by obvious strength and a resourceful bench should there be any slip-ups against a visiting side minus Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and towering lock Eten Etzebeth.

"We know we’d be doing the entire squad a dis-service if we didn’t make changes, I feel we still have an exciting group and we will always have disappointed players.

"We know hard it is to compete on two fronts, it is not easy and other teams have different ways of going about things.

"We’re delighted to be at this stage of the season having this conversation, aiming for finals here in the next couple of weeks.”

Luke McGrath captains the team, as his half-back partner Harry Byrne is set to make his 50th Leinster appearance in a 9-10 switch from Toulouse.

Director of Rugby Neil Powell has had his hand forced in naming a changed line-up following the loss of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and flyhalf Curwin Bosch who sustained injuries in the final pool game against Munster at Kings Park a fortnight ago. Lukhanyo Am takes over the captaincy in Kolisi’s absence.

James Venter replaces Kolisi, while Boeta Chamberlain moves from fullback to flyhalf to accommodate the loss of Bosch, with Aphelele Fassi starting at fullback.

In other changes, after a string of impressive performances in the Currie Cup recently ,Corne Rahl returns to the side, having made his VURC debut earlier in the season against Connacht, the 20-year old is in for Jeandre Labuschagne who plays off the bench, while Marnus Potgieter replaces Werner Kok on the wing.

Leinster Rugby team to face Sharks

With Leinster having clinched top spot and enjoying home ground advantage, they come into this game as favourites, which is not something that really bothers Cell C Sharks lock Gerbrandt Grobler.

“No-one gives us a chance, and that’s OK, we have a job to do and we believe in it, because if you don’t believe it, you can’t achieve it,” said the former Munster lock, who once served a drugs ban for two years.

“We have nothing to lose and we’ll be throwing everything into it. What do you do, no-one gives you a chance, your back is against the wall, we’ll be going for it, why not believe?

“Anything can happen on the day: the bounce of the ball, a decision that goes your way, we’re going out there to give our best and enjoy ourselves.”

Leinster have won their last 10 matches at Aviva Stadium in all competitions and their only defeat there since 2014 was to Saracens in the 2020 Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

Of more recent, and pertinent note, is that their only loss at home to a South African side in the URC came in last season’s stunning semi-final cup by the Bulls at the RDS Arena.

The Sharks are unbeaten in their last two URC matches and have not gone three games without defeat since December.

Neil Powell's side have won only two of their last seven away games in the URC and are yet to win in four previous visits to Irish provinces.

Although they dumped Munster out of Europe at home, they let slip a three-score lead since then to draw.

"Leinster are a quality side who play a good brand of rugby and to beat them at their home is going to be a massive challenge.

"But in the first 40 minutes of the game against Munster, we showed glimpses of what this team is capable of: they were really good, really clinical and if we put an 80-minute performance like that together, then we give ourselves an opportunity to go away and beat a quality side like Leinster.

"The Bulls showed that when they beat them last year in the semi-final; it's not going to be easy but it is possible."

Leinster:Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Ciarán Frawley, Charlie Ngatai, Dave Kearney, Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (CAPT), Michael Milne, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Ryan Baird, Jason Jenkins, Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris

Replacements: John McKee, Andrew Porter, Cian Healy, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Liam Turner

Sharks:Aphelele Fassi, Marnus Potgieter, Lukhanyo Am (CAPT), Ben Tapuai, Makazole Mapimpi, Boeta Chamberlain, Grant Williams, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit, Corne Rahl, Gerbrandt Grobler, James Venter, Vincent Tshituka, Sikhumbuzo Notshe

Replacements:Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Carlu Sadie, Jeandre Labuschagne, Phepsi Buthelezi, Cameron Wright, Nevaldo Fleurs, Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

Leinster v Sharks, Aviva Stadium, 5pm

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU, 46th league game)

AR 1: Sam Grove-White (SRU) AR 2: Hollie Davidson (SRU)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Live on: RTÉ, Viaplay, Premier Sports, SuperSport, Discovery +, FloRugby.com & URC.tv