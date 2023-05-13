Leo Cullen: ‘Leinster v Munster hasn’t lost any of its lustre for me’

Leo Cullen says the Leinster v Munster rivalry has lost none of its lustre in his experience.

The neighbours meet at the Aviva Stadium today with the capacity limited to 29,000 for the United Rugby Championship semi-final. A crowd of around 27,000 is expected.

The two teams have met frequently in recent seasons and Leinster have been the dominant force.

They’ve won 14 of the last 16 games between the sides, winning the 2019 and 2020 URC semi-finals and the 2021 final between the sides.

Some have argued that the one-sided nature of the results has taken the edge of a fixture that once drew 82,000 to Croke Park for a European semi-final in Croke Park but the Leinster coach, who captained his side that day, doesn’t agree.

“I personally don’t see that now,” Cullen said.

“I think back to the most recent game on St Stephen’s Day and it’s a proper cauldron down there in Thomond Park.

"We wanted to try out a couple of combinations that day, properly try them out in that sort of scenario, and it was positive for us.

"But it was the narrowest of wins, a one-point win, and it could have gone either way.

“They had some chances, they would argue. We scored from a couple of those tap penalty moves that day.

“The occasion had a bit of everything.

"Hopefully we get a big crowd again here tomorrow.”

Cullen suggested that perhaps tournament organisers need to look at the number of end of season games as he leads his team through a sequence of potentially five knockout games in as many weeks.

"There’s lots on at the moment. This sequence of games is unusual. We were talking after the game last week, it’s that sequence, is it too many playoff games to have?” he wondered.

"That’s just us saying that because we are delighted to be here.

"We’re not giving out about it, it’s just a comment really. Specifically with the Munster game, you’ll see two sets of players giving everything and being fully committed. That’s ultimate what supporters want to see and we’ll see plenty of that.”

Denis Leamy left Leinster to coach Munster last summer and Cullen can see some familiar patterns in the way Graham Rowntree’s men play.

"With Leams in there - his defensive system is pretty similar to what we would have operated here,” he said.

"So, yeah, there's plenty of soundbites in terms of the way they are training for sure, I can't say with any certainty but it sounds like what we're doing here.

"The type of training they do, the intensity - you can see that in the longer phases, the way they are trying to play the game and some of their attack shape as well; very, very similar.

"There's lots of subtle differences too in the way they are going about things, but there's lots that looks very familiar for sure.

"Denis was great for us, he's obviously had a big influence."

Cullen is expecting Munster to throw the kitchen sink at his much-changed side.

"It's a different game at the moment, the game is evolving all the time and I don't see them kicking the leather off the ball... especially with Craig Casey at No 9, they'll try and play a bit more tempo for sure,” he said.

"Ben Healy at No 10, he has a great boot, a good kicking game. Jack Crowley at 12 as well, they'd still like to play a bit.

"With Healy there they potentially could kick a bit more than say with Crowley at No 10.

"I'm second-guessing."

Cullen conceded that he was ‘surprised’ that Joey Carbery is not in the Munster 23-man squad, while he believes Leinster must be at their best.

"I am always a bit on edge for some of these games anyway,” he said.

"It’s a knock-out game and that’s the way you should feel, on edge. But then our guys have to have some confidence about some of the things they’ve achieved in recent times as a group.

“They’ve had to learn from a fair bit of disappointment from the tail-end of last season.

"We got to the same stage last season, a semi-final at home _ well obviously we’re not at home here, we’re in the Aviva -but we lost at the semi-final stage of the URC last season and obviously we lost against La Rochelle last season in the final.

"So, we get an opportunity to hopefully rectify that next week, but that’s next week.

“We just have to deliver. It’s about delivering as best we can now, delivering close to our bet game, because you never now what the opposition are going to bring, do you?

“So, you need to be able to deliver close to your best and that’s’ why we prepare the team, that’s why we try to keep things fresh with some of the selections as well.

“There is positive competition in the group and they’re all trying pushing each other on. That’s an important piece. Hopefully we’ll see that tomorrow from our guys. Again, I can’t talk about what Munster are going to deliver on the day but we have to be prepared for them to deliver their best game.

“We have to be in control of what we can control, which is trying to deliver close to our best. So, it won’t be easy but it’s a great challenge.”