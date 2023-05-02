Leinster's season has been just as tough as La Rochelle’s – Robin McBryde

Five games in New Zealand last summer created Test history for Ireland. Another five this spring produced a little more.

It will take a couple of more games for Ireland to sustain an unprecedented World Cup assault but, presuming they swat aside their pair of Pool B minnows, ultimately five significant tests will need to be surpassed to claim the William Webb Ellis trophy.

Past and future congregate in the present.

Leinster – or Ireland as they are known to some cynics beyond these shores – must also navigate five fiendish obstacles to claim a first league and cup double since 2018.

Stage one was completed with consummate ease last Saturday; South African Sharks are the next bait waiting to be gobbled up as the hungriest rugby players of this generation restlessly quest more glory.

“It’s like a mini-World Cup towards the end of the year,” muses forwards coach Robin McBryde.

“If we can win Saturday it is another big game. It’s good prep for the Irish lads ahead of the World Cup anyway.”

Cautious optimism shadows their every step closer towards franking their superiority.

As much as we try to eke out from McBryde the precise difference between last year and this, attempting to glean what elements can separate failures against Bulls and La Rochelle last May into success 12 months on, clarity is hard to find.

It may not necessarily be anything overly technical or physical; the defeat to the Bulls in the URC semi-final remains as deep a wound as the European final loss to La Rochelle.

“I’d like to think that we have taken on board the learnings from the end of last season,” says the Welshman.

“That’s what is foremost in my mind anyway. We’re at the same stage as we were last year and we have worked hard to get every point to get here.

“Now that we’re here we just have to finish things off. We have to put Champions Cup to one side now. It will be a tough challenge now again against the Sharks. The game against them earlier in the season was very tough and they are very physical.

“We got to this stage last year and didn’t win anything so we have to do better and make sure we are on the money. When we came here and played the Bulls I just had the feeling that they had been lying in wait for us.

“We have to acknowledge that there has to be an emotional high from the weekend. You can’t just ignore it.

“You have to get over that pretty quick and similar to last year – we had a great win against Glasgow one week and then I don’t know if we switched off or maybe we thought we would just turn up, I don’t know.

“At the time we thought we were paying the Bulls all the respect and it is only on reflection really, you learn from your lessons, and you ask what could we have done better.

“Did we get the build-up right? Should we have rotated more? All those questions.

“Hopefully that experience will count and we spoke about it. We’ve put ourselves in the best possible position and we just have to hammer home that advantage now.”

The mind games have already begun ahead of the European final, Ronan O’Gara insisting that “the month Leinster have this month, we have it every month.”

McBryde dismisses the contention.

“The URC is very tough, you know what I mean? You’ve got the South African teams who are bringing everything with them now.

“They’ve got a grasp of it now and they’re bloody difficult teams to play against. They’ve raised the standard.

“So I wouldn’t say we’d have it easy in any way, shape or form, it has been a tough slog.”