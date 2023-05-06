Leinster vs Sharks: Leo Cullen’s side look to book URC semi-final place
Siadbh Redmond
Latest United Rugby Championship
Live | Leinster vs Sharks: Leo Cullen’s side look to book URC semi-final place
Jack Carty: ‘I don’t think many people gave us a chance but we were confident coming up’
Leo Cullen confident Harry Byrne can boss the Aviva as he reaches half-century milestone
EXCLUSIVE | Conor Murray on father’s traumatic accident: ‘You’re in shock, but you don’t understand you’re in shock’
Return of Tadhg Beirne offers hope that Munster can disarm the Warriors
Connacht advance to URC semi-final after famous away win in UIster
Ulster vs Connacht: provincial rivals go head to head in URC quarter-final
Ruaidhri O’Connor: Leinster’s vulnerability offers chink of light to URC rivals – but can they take advantage?
Munster receive injury boost ahead of URC quarter final against Glasgow
Leinster Rugby team to face Sharks
Top Stories
Louise McSharry: Periods are not a secret. I bleed every month and I won’t – and can’t – pretend that I don’t
‘They’re dead in the back, were the words he used’ – Kathleen Chada on moment husband told her he’d killed their sons
Security cameras and an illegal eviction: controversial landlord Marc Godart chased for thousands of euro in damages by former tenants
John O’Shea on the moments before Roy Keane’s tunnel bust-up with Patrick Vieira and his exit from Man Utd
Latest NewsMore
Ross King leads the way as Laois ease past Kildare in Joe McDonagh Cup
Footage from Coronation shows Leo Varadkar picking his nose
Live | Leinster vs Sharks: Leo Cullen’s side look to book URC semi-final place
Mightier than the sword: Who is Penny Mordaunt, the surprise star for coronation of Britain’s King Charles?
Anti-monarchy protest takes place in London
Ulster MFC: Derry ease to victory as Monaghan edge Donegal
From Katy Perry to Joanna Lumley: All of the best (and worst) looks at Britain’s King Charles coronation
Darren Kennedy: How a savvy sofa survey can help make your home a sanctuary
Amazing asparagus! Rachel Allen’s recipes make the most of the succulent spears' short season
Get anti-cancer compounds into your diet with Susan Jane White’s cool cauliflower recipe