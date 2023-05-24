Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan wins URC Player of the Season award

Dan Sheehan has been a standout performer for both Leinster and Ireland this season.

Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan has been named BKT URC Players’ Player of the Season for 2022/23.

The award is voted for by the league’s captains and vice-captains and the 24-year-old came out on top in a poll which was conducted at the end of the regular campaign.

Sheehan has enjoyed a stellar campaign at both club and international level, winning a Six Nations Grand Slam with Ireland and scoring a brace in last weekend’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle.

Further to his BKT URC recognition, Sheenan was nominated for the Men’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year and Men’s Young Player of the Year in the Rugby Players Ireland Awards.

URC Awards 2022/23 Winners

OFX Top Try Scorer: Tom Stewart (Ulster)

Tackle Machine: John Hodnett (Munster)

Turnover King: Thomas Young (Cardiff Rugby)

Elite XV: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Daniel du Plessis (DHL Stormers), Simone Gesi (Zebre Parma), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Scott Penny (Leinster), Vaea Fifita (Scarlets), Federico Ruzza (Benetton), Niall Murray (Connacht), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers).

Next-Gen Player of the Season: Tom Stewart (Ulster)

Vodacom Fans’ Player of the Season: Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers)

Try of the season: Joaquin Riera (Benetton @ Cell C Sharks, Round 17)

Gilbert Golden Boot: Johan Goosen (Vodacom Bulls)

Ironman: Quan Horn (Emirates Lions)

BKT Coach of the Season: Franco Smith (Glasgow Warriors)

Players’ Player of the Season: Dan Sheehan (Leinster)