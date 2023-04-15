Joey Carbery falls down Munster pecking order but pack is key component against Stormers

Earlier this week, when Munster set off for Cape Town, Joey Carbery must have been one of the only people of a red persuasion who would have fully welcomed two such difficult tests as he looked to put himself in the shop window.

Knowing the clock was already ticking on his chances of making Ireland’s World Cup squad, Carbery would surely have seen today’s game against the Stormers and next week’s clash with the Sharks as a chance to remind everyone of his undoubted ability.

However, while Carbery may have expected to have been forced to impress off the bench, he wouldn’t have seen himself being entirely omitted from the match-day 23.

Jack Crowley had overtaken him in the No 10 jersey for the previous Champions Cup defeat to the Sharks, but the fact Ben Healy, who will leave Munster for Edinburgh in the coming weeks, has been selected ahead of him must be a very bitter pill to swallow.

Carbery was under major pressure to force his way back into Andy Farrell’s plans but that task has now become all the more difficult, as he misses out on selection for what is a hugely important game.

That Graham Rowntree and the Munster coaches now view Crowley ahead of Carbery makes like very tricky for a player with big ambitions of making the plane to France.

The 27-year-old will know that opportunity can still arise on the back of an injury, yet there is no doubt Rowntree’s shock decision to omit him from today’s squad means that the door is closing.

On the flip side, there is pressure on Crowley to deliver but as was the case in Durban recently, if the Munster pack is dominated similarly, then it makes no odds who is playing out-half.

Munster’s power deficit was ruthlessly exposed by the Sharks, who lie in wait next weekend, but with the URC champions Stormers looking to bounce back from their Champions Cup exit, Rowntree’s men can expect a ferocious backlash this afternoon.

Like Carbery, Dave Kilcoyne, another Ireland international, has been dropped with Rowntree freshening up his forwards in the hope of getting a response against a powerful, Springbok-laden Stormers scrum.

With that in mind, there is an onus on the returning Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer to hold their own in the front-row. Conor Murray will add plenty of experience on his recall to the team, but this is a game that will be decided up front.

Two points would guarantee Munster their play-off place, taking a big leap towards securing Champions Cup rugby for next season.

But this is a strong Stormers side, whose sights are set on securing home advantage through the knockout stages. It will take some collective effort to turn them over in their own backyard.

Verdict: Stormers

Stormers – D Willemse; S Hartzenberg, R Nel, D du Plessis, S Seabelo; 1M Libbok, P de Wet; S Kitshoff, J Dweba, F Malherbe; R van Heerden, M Orie; W Engelbrecht, B-J Dixon, J Dayimani. Reps: JJ Kotze, A Vermaak, N Fouche, E van Rhyn, M Theunissen, E Roos, H Jantjies, C Blommetjies.

Munster – M Haley; Ca Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; Ja Crowley, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, RG Snyman; P O’Mahony (capt), A Kendellen, G Coombes. Reps: S Buckley, J Wycherley, K Knox, F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue, C Casey, B Healy, K Earls.

Ref – C Evans (Wales)

Stormers v Munster, DHL Stadium, Live, RTÉ2/Premier Sports​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ 2​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​, 5.15

