Jean Kleyn urges calm amid final chaos despite acknowledging win would ‘mean everything’ for Munster

Munster lock Jean Kleyn knows what a win in tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship (URC) final would mean to the province, but the Ireland international has urged the players to keep calm and carry the day in Cape Town.

As the Red Army continued to arrive in South Africa’s Mother City ahead of the sold-out finale to the season, the former Stormer warned it will take a measured performance to dethrone the home side and end Munster’s 12-year wait for a trophy against his old team.

Graham Rowntree reveals his team at noon, with Munster expected to restore Malakai Fekitoa and RG Snyman to their starting XV. Rowntree has choices to make on the right wing where Calvin Nash is fit again and scrum-half where Conor Murray returns to challenge Craig Casey, who played well in the win over Leinster.

Munster have lost three URC finals since their last victory over Leinster in 2011 and Kleyn says a win would mean the world to them.

“Absolutely everything. For us to win a trophy, it would be incredible; something we’ve been building towards,” he said.

“Since ‘Axel’ (Anthony Foley) passed away (in 2016), there has been upset, changes in coaching staff and we’ve struggled to get cohesion but this year we’ve potentially cracked it in terms of our coaching staff coaching a very exciting brand of rugby and we’re all really enjoying playing it.”

However, Kleyn warned that Munster must tame their emotion at the DHL Stadium.

“I don’t think it’s going to be difficult to do, it’s something we’ve been coaching for a while, the calmness in the chaos,” he said.

“We’ve placed such an emphasis on it, just be calm in the moment . . . you think you have no time, you have way more time than you think.”