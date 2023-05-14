Jack Crowley nails dramatic late drop-goal to end Leinster’s double dream and send Munster to Cape Town for URC final

Leinster 15 Munster 16

LEINSTER’s dreams of a double are gone, instead Munster march on to Cape Town for the final of the United Rugby Championship after finally ending their long wait for an Aviva Stadium win and a knock-out blow in Dublin.

Jack Crowley was the hero, delivering a sublime drop-goal two minutes from time that will have raised a wry smile from a certain Corkman who will have been tuning in from La Rochelle with interest.

It was a fittingly dramatic finale to an epic encounter that deserved more than a 26,795 crowd. Those who were there played their part, providing a fitting soundtrack to a thrilling encounter.

Leinster will have regrets, but after leaving out a host of frontliners they spent far too long without the ball. Had they won, it would have had the feel of a smash and grab effort.

Munster, who had started the season in a hole of their own making, are now 80 minutes away from the most unlikely of titles. The champion Stormers stand in their way, but they beat them away a couple of weeks ago and will have no fear.

The game started with the sad sight of Will Connors being knocked out cold, but his replacement Josh van der Flier set the early tone with a breakdown turnover and strip on Jeremy Loughman on the first of many Munster visits to Leinster’s ’22.

Harry Byrne opened the scoring with a penalty, with Ben Healy levelling, before Ryan Baird had a stunning try chalked off for a Tommy O’Brien knock-on.

Healy made it 6-3 with the men in red in the ascendancy, again turning down the points when Luke McGrath tackled Crowley on the deck.

Max Deegan to somehow turn the ball over from the 5m maul and Dave Kearney cleared, before giving away a penalty that was followed by a deliberate knock-on by McGrath who was lucky to escape a yellow.

Once more, Munster turned down the points and another 5m lineout came and went as Kelleher stripped Tadhg Beirne on the line.

Leinster punished their profligacy off the back of a beautiful Robbie Henshaw break that gave them the field position to strike and it was the returning centre whose deft hands played Jason Jenkins through a gap and the former Munster second-row wasn’t going to be stopped.

Byrne converted to make it 10-6 at the break, but Munster kept coming after the break and finally made their pressure count and Beirne forced his way over.

Crowley, now at out-half after Healy was forced off injured, converted and Munster’s morale was lifted further as they defended a long series on their own line as Beirne made a huge play on the line.

Munster were increasingly getting on top of Leinster at the breakdown and the penalty count, but Jenkins and Baird denied Salanoa on the line as another decision to turn down the points ended with nothing.

Danger still lurked at the other end and Tommy O’Brien almost struck from nothing when Byrne launched a speculative dink in behind and, from the restart, they reasserted their lead with Baird again making big gains up the left before they settled into a series of pick and jams with Joe McCarthy – prominent throughout – powering over from close range.

Ciaran Frawley missed the conversion leaving it a two-point game, but with both sides fading the game began to become frayed and the number of handling errors crept up.

Leinster had a chance to kill it and missed it, instead it was Munster who surged back up the pitch in search of the winning score. Craig Casey made eye contact with Crowley, found him and the Corkman delivered the goods.

Scorers: Leinster –J Jenkins, J McCarthy try each; H Byrne pen, con;Munster: T Beirne try; B Healy 2 pens; J Crowley con, d-g;

LEINSTER –J O’Brien (C Frawley h-t); T O’Brien, R Henshaw, C Ngatai (L Turner 79), D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath (capt) (N McCarthy 68); M Milne (C Healy 47), R Kelleher (J McKeee 65), M Ala’alatoa (T Clarkson 71); R Baird, J Jenkins; M Deegan, W Connors (J van der Flier 2), J Conan.

MUNSTER –M Haley; K Earls, A Frisch, J Crowley, S Daly; B Healy (R Scannell 32), C Casey; J Loughman (J Wycherley 51), D Barron (N Scannell 51), S Archer (R Salanoa 51); J Kleyn (F Wycherley 46), T Beirne (A Kendellen 71); P O’Mahony (J O’Donoghue 51), J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Ref:F Murphy (IRFU)

Final details confirmed:

BKT United Rugby Championship Grand Final 2023

DHL Stormers v Munster

DHL Stadium, Cape Town

KO: 18:30 SA / 17:30 (UK &Ire)

Live on: SuperSport, TG4, ViaPlay, Premier Sports, URC.tv, Discovery +, FloRugby.com.