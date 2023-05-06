Jack Carty: ‘I don’t think many people gave us a chance but we were confident coming up’

Finlay Bealham, left, and Jack Carty of Connacht celebrate after the United Rugby Championship quarter-final win over Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Connacht captain Jack Carty hailed the character of his side to grind out a deserved win over Ulster to seal their place in next weekend’s URC semi-final.

Carty’s 15 points from the boot were crucial to Connacht edging Ulster in their own backyard, as the westerners stormed the Kingspan Stadium to seal a famous victory.

Connacht will fly to South Africa on Tuesday to face the winners of the Stormers and Bulls clash, with Carty bullish about his side’s chances of causing another upset.

Andy Friend’s men left plenty of tries behind them and were breathing a major sigh of relief that they didn’t pay the price, but safe in the knowledge that if they are more clinical in their last four meeting, Connacht can spring another surprise.

“There were various points, especially at half-time, where we said the first to break was the team who were going to lose it,” Carty said.

“I think that’s what they did. We kept doing what we needed to do in terms of playing in the right areas. We were massively, massively wasteful and I think that’s what the excitement part is. That’s where the growth is.

“If we take those opportunities next week, we will be closer to a final. I don’t think many people gave us a chance but we were confident coming up.

“I think the difference was our ability to keep them away from our 22. Obviously they play for penalties in terms of looking to get access into your 22 and look for mauls.

“I think we took that away from them with our kick choice and how we manipulated our back-three; we kept them away from our half.

“Our breakdown in terms of targeting their wide breakdown was phenomenal. They were the things we said we were going to do, and we got the result for it.”

Friend echoed his skipper’s thoughts, as Connacht’s director of rugby extended his tenure before he returns home to Australia.

"Unbelievable. I'm immensely proud and I'll keep reverberating that because we are immensely proud,” Friend said.

“We normally are a team that has to get everything right to win but tonight we showed that we don't. We weren't the team that got everything right tonight but we still won. That shows enormous growth as a footy side and it's an enormous compliment to everybody, players and coaches.

“The belief is now there. I thought we were good tonight but I reckon we can be so much better. That's the exciting thing. We get another chance to show it next weekend and I don't care where we go, to be honest with you."

The gritty 15-10 win in Belfast means Friend hasn’t packed up the camper van just yet.

"It'll get a fair workout come June but I'm really stoked to not have to be jumping in that early,” the affable Aussie added.