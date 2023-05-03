‘It’s like restarting your career’ – RG Snyman happy to be a rugby player again

It is impossible not to marvel at the scale of RG Snyman as he makes his way into a corporate box at Thomond Park and reaches out a huge paw to shake your hand.

The Springbok World Cup winner may have played precious little rugby in the last three seasons, but his injuries have done little to diminish his unique set of physical skills.

Over the past six weeks, the Pretorian has become a rugby player again and each game he plays sees him make a few more incremental improvements towards his peak performance.

Consecutive knee injuries and the burns he suffered in the fire-pit injury at the end of the 2021 season have curtailed his involvement with Munster, whom he joined in 2020 as a game-changing recruit.

Half of his eight Munster appearances have happened since his latest comeback against the Scarlets on March 3 and with the URC knockouts coming up this weekend and the Springboks playing in the Rugby Championship before the World Cup in the autumn, he’s eager to keep this run going as long as possible.

“It’s great, honestly,” he says. “It felt like I was living the ultimate fan experience for about two years – training with the squad, gym with them, be around them but don’t really play. So, it’s so great to be back on the field and being able to contribute, actually being on the field and doing your thing. It is quite a challenge.

​“At the start when I got back into training, it felt like I was about two steps behind everyone; then getting into games again, it felt like everyone sees the game a little bit faster than you. I guess that’s normal getting back into the game after being injured for such a long time. Luckily, it’s coming back pretty quickly. Also, the way we’ve been training and the systems they have put in place; training-wise and leading up to the game in the week before helped me a lot to get up to speed quite quickly.”

It will take time and Snyman is trying not to set unrealistic expectations for himself. Four years ago, he was a devastatingly effective bench option for Rassie Erasmus’s World Cup-winning side, a player who would walk into almost any other international starting XV and a player most clubs would want on their roster.

Then he suffered a cruel knee injury on his Munster debut against Leinster in the first game back after lockdown in August 2020. When he came back, he lasted three matches before a recurrence halted his march.

Now, he isn’t benchmarking himself off his old levels. “It’s strange,” he reveals. “It’s like restarting your career, but you have all the knowledge you built up before after being out for so long. So I wouldn’t, at this stage, put myself on that standard.

“I’m trying to do what I can each week to build it up and to get better and build on the previous week and make sure I do what I need to do to be better this week.”

Despite his injuries, Munster stood by him and he signed a new deal hoping he could repay their faith.

“The support system here at Munster is unbelievable and the guys, the other players, reached out, it made a big difference,” he said. “My wife (Saskia) was a big pillar throughout this whole time, just standing by me in those times that you do drop off and become a bit negative. It’s always a challenge not being at home, you don’t have that support system, but the friends we’ve made here, the other players and the system in terms of physios is so good that they sort of filled that gap.

“It was nice because you get that outside perspective from your family as well being a bit further away, and you get your family here that we’ve made now stepping into that role and making sure you keep on track in keeping happy and positive.

“It definitely was (a factor in re-signing). There’s not many places like this and the group of players here ... honestly, it’s a special group, all great guys. We’re all on the same track what we’re trying to achieve and where we’re going, so definitely.”