Injury-ravaged Munster hold off Glasgow to set up blockbuster URC semi-final with Leinster

Glasgow 5 Munster 14

At the end of a taut quarter-final, it was ‘Stand Up and Fight’ that rang out around Scotstoun as Munster marched on to the Aviva Stadium where they’ll face Leinster next Saturday evening.

It was a fitting tune because this win came at a price, with six of Munster's starting team going off injured as RG Snyman, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and Malakai Fekitoa suffered head injuries with Peter O’Mahony and Diarmuid Barron joining them in the medical room.

First-half tries from centres Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch did the damage against a Warriors side reduced to 14 men when out-half Tom Jordan was issued a red card for the high hit that left Murray prone on the ground.

Munster Player Ratings as Red Army march on towards dream Semi-Final

The decision was booed roundly by the home fans, but it was beyond doubt and while they had plenty of possession and territory the men in black couldn’t find a way through the red wall.

Tadhg Beirne was immense on his return from injury, while the departing Fekitoa contributed hugely and Gavin Coombes earned the man of the match award for an industrious display.

Glasgow were in flying form coming into the game and started with intent, while Munster lost captain O’Mahony to an arm injury in the frantic first five minutes.

They were under huge pressure, in part due to their own ill-discipline, and the hosts turned down two kickable penalties to go for the jugular.

Referee Andrea Piardi put Munster on a warning but Beirne and Snyman’s maul defence forced a scrum just when it was needed.

It was backs to the wall stuff, but they just about held firm as Sione Tuipulotu made in-roads and Glasgow stretched Munster thin and they needed Beirne and Frisch to deny Jack Dempsey on the line.

Munster needed a play and it was Fekitoa who delivered, making a superb defensive read, thumping tackle and counter-ruck that changed the game. It gave them the in they need and, after a patient build-up, the Tonga centre was the one to finish the job he started as he took Jack Crowley’s pass and forced his way through Kyle Steyn’s tackle to score.

The out-half converted and, after dominating the opening quarter, Glasgow found themselves down to 14 men as Murray raced up the left and Jordan stopped him in his tracks with a shuddering shoulder to the jaw.

Piardi reached for a red card and with Craig Casey on the visitors didn’t blink as Crowley kicked to the corner and the pack earned a maul penalty. Beirne and Fineen Wycherley made ground before the backs exploited the extra man for Frisch to score their second try.

Crowley made it 14-0 and the hosts began to look frazzled, coughing up penalty after penalty as Beirne made another big play to thwart a promising attack.

Fekitoa was making his presence felt in every collision, but Munster couldn’t add to their lead before the break as Glasgow defended well and denied Archer from close range.

Glasgow came out with a determined look and won back to back breakdown penalties to get themselves into the Munster ’22, but again they were repelled thanks to a Coombes and Jean Kleyn choke tackle on Rory Darge.

Munster looked comfortable, but again back to back penalties put them under pressure. A combination of strong maul defence and a successful goal-line effort kept the hosts at bay despite a couple of scrum penalty concessions on their own 5m line.

After the last scrum held, Beirne and Casey forced a scrum with another choke tackle on Dempsey. They then forced a scrum penalty of their own, but they just couldn’t keep the ball when handed opportunities as Ben Healy missed touch from the penalty and, after a long defensive set, Niall Scannell missed his man out of touch and they coughed up another penalty on their own ball to allow Glasgow more access to their ’22.

Finally, the pressure told after Nash became the fourth Munster player forced off with a head injury after a tackle on Tuipulotu. The try came down his right wing as Beirne tried an intercept and the ball was worked wide to Steyn, who crossed in the corner.

Stafford McDowall’s touchline conversion drifted wide to deflate the sense of a comeback and Munster finally managed their way home as Glasgow finished with 13 men after Tuipulotu was sin-binned for a head to head clash with Fekitoa.

Scorers: Munster: M Fekitoa, A Frisch try, J Crowley 2 cons; Glasgow Warriors: K Steyn try;

GLASGOW WARRIORS – O Smith (H Jones 55); S Cancilliere, S Tuipulotu, S McDowall, K Steyn (capt); T Jordan, G Horne (A Price 67); J Bhatti (N McBeth 55), J Matthews (F Brown 72), Z Fagerson (S Berghan 63); S Cummings (L Bean 67), R Gray (JP du Preez 55); M Fagerson, R Darge (S Vailanu 55), M Fagerson.

MUNSTER –M Haley; C Nash (M Fekitoa 67 HIA) (J Loughman HIA), A Frisch, M Fekitoa (B Healy 55), S Daly; J Crowley, C Murray (C Casey HIA); J Loughman (J Wycherley 59), D Barron (N Scannell 42), S Archer (R Salanoa 63); J Kleyn (A Kendellen 72), RG Snyman (F Wycherley 17 HIA); T Beirne, P O’Mahony (capt) (J Hodnett 5), G Coombes.

Referee: A Piardi (Italy)