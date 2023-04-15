‘I’ll be upset and p***ed off ... But will it colour it? No’ – Andy Friend’s positive view on Connacht

Ahead of his final Sportsground game, Connacht coach Friend admits he’ll be ‘p***ed off’ if he doesn’t make the play-offs but it won’t take away from his spell in charge at the province

Andy Friend has been fading away. Not literally; the Connacht director of rugby still looks like he could do a job if called upon, but figuratively he’s been trying to blend into the furniture more and more as the season goes on to allow his successor Pete Wilkins to become the main man.

On May 31, the lease on his house in Galway elapses. Home will become the motorhome he and his wife Kerri bought last year. They’ve a ferry to Cherbourg booked for June 6 and then it’s a tour of Europe that will take in the Rugby World Cup before they return to Australia in November.

“Kerri had a thing. She wanted to wake up in her own bed on December 1 in Australia, in Canberra, so we’ll be doing that,” he says.

“So we’ve got just shy of six months of travelling. We want to have Christmas with the family, (the) first one in ten years and then start of 2024, we’ll start to look for what else to do.”

Home has been Galway since 2018, and apart from the first five years of his life, Friend has never lived anywhere for longer. This evening, after his side take on Cardiff, he’ll take to the field for a farewell to the Sportsground and he’s hoping that the team will have got the result they need to edge them closer to a URC play-off place and a spot in next year’s Champions Cup.

That is the goal but Friend won’t let what happens in the next few weeks define his stint at the club. He learned long ago that success is a broader church than winning or losing on a Saturday. To demonstrate the point, he recalls the bruising weeks after he was sacked by the Brumbies in 2011. The local TV network contacted him for an interview and Friend agreed to sit down.

“They came into our house and set up the lights and the rest of it,” he recalls.

“We had this really good interview just around coaching, and then when they were packing up, the cameraman said to me: ‘Real shame that you’ve been let go because you’re real good to work with. In my 25 years, I’ve probably never met a coach that’s easier to work with. But you’re just not successful, are you?’

“And I went: ‘Sorry!?’ He went: ‘We haven’t won anything’. I said, ‘Is that success?’ He went: ‘Well, yeah’.

“I said: ‘I don’t see it that way’. And I don’t see it that way. I’d love to win a title but if I don’t, it doesn’t mean I’m not successful.

“I said: ‘You just come into my f***ing house, you’ve met my two boys, you’ve met my wife, we’ve shown you this warmth that to me is success. I don’t need to be winning titles for it.

“And it made me realise that’s probably where my head’s at, like, I get a lot more success in my mind out of building those relationships and having people ringing and say, ‘I wouldn’t mind your advice on something, Friendy’. ‘No worries. What is it?’

“Normally, it’s not about footy. Which is a bit weird for a pro coach to be saying, but that’s what I do.”

From the moment he arrived in Galway, Friend was determined to become part of the community and connect with the province.

As he recounts his story, the rain pounds down on the window and threatens to drown him out but he’s not bothered by the conditions and says he can count on one hand the number of times he’s driven to work since he arrived.

​On foot or two wheels, he can take in the surroundings and chat with the locals. “It’s one of the things I respect and admire about the people in the west of Ireland,” he says. “The weather doesn’t bother them. You see them walking the prom and the waves are coming over, it’s p***ing wind and rain and they’re still walking, having a chat and walking the dog and walking with each other.”

Connections, whether online or in person, are important to Friend – although he’s curtailed his use of social media in recent months, having initially been an active user of Twitter, where he interacted with fans regularly.

He says that when he started coaching, he was all about “the Xs and Os”, but over time has realised there was more to it. “My weapon, I believe, is my ability to get close to people and to try and work with them as people,” he says. “A large chunk of that is around their footy, but there’s another large chunk not about footy.

“You’d probably be amazed at some of the conversations we have down in that room, one on one with blokes where sometimes we don’t talk footy for an hour. We’re just talking about the bloke or what’s happening in his world. And I really enjoy that part of it but I think that’s really important. I think it’s really important in life to have someone who takes an interest in you, the person.

“It’s who I am, anyway. I like meeting people. I like listening to people’s stories and we’ve all got a different story, so I enjoy that. We are about community and it’s one of our key beliefs, key values, ‘ambition, belief and community’.

“It was the warmth of the people that got me here, to be honest with you.

“The panel that interviewed me, I just thought it was a really authentic and genuine group. When you come in and realise that the strength of us as a team is the community. It made it really easy for me to, first of all, be attracted to the club and then to try and live it, which I have tried to do.

“I’ve actually gone off social media the last six months for a few different reasons, but it doesn’t mean I’m not out there connecting again. I do it in other ways now. I thought early on it was really important for me to just share that I’m just a normal bloke who happens to coach footy. It (Twitter) does frustrate me now. There’s such negativity on there, and it’s not just about anything to do with us, it’s just every other story is a negative story.

“It’s someone having a pop at somebody and I don’t believe that’s healthy for anyone, so I don’t need to fill my head full of that, so I’ve gone off it and then the second thing is I’m fading out.

“I’m really conscious of that, that it’s Pete Wilkins’ time now and it’s the club moving forward, so I don’t need to have myself front and centre. I’m happy just to drift away into the background and move on to the next.”

Kerri calls him ‘Bob the Builder’ because of the roles that attract him. He took Harlequins out of the Championship and into Europe during the 2000s, and after the Brumbies went sour, he worked with the Canon Eagles in Japan and the Aussie Sevens programme. Connacht was a good fit.

“You walk in here and it’s earthy. You’re not knocked over by how flash things are,” he says of the Sportsground.

“Maybe in a few years, with a new stadium and a new high-performance centre, that’ll look impressive but you’ve got to look at what’s happening inside it. We might not look flashy but I can tell you what goes on between these walls and out there on the field is some of the best I’ve ever seen.

“Because you’ve got the right people doing it, whether it’s the right coaches or medical staff or support staff or players who have got something to prove and their attitude is great, it’s really powerful. And then you got a group of administrators who want this club and this province to be successful, so they pour their heart and soul and do it and I think they do an incredible job.

“So, whilst it’s got a lot of things around it that may look like they’re not flash and we’re the poorer cousins, some of the going down to some of the best I’ve seen.”

It’s been notable that Friend has never played the ‘poor cousins’ card. Others have talked about Leinster’s demographic advantages and big budget but the Australian has always focused on what Connacht can do to get their own performance right rather than focusing on their neighbours’ strengths.

Despite Leinster’s dominance, he is adamant that Irish rugby is in good shape. “I don’t know a great deal about Irish demographics. Dublin is where most people reside. So they’ve always had the demographics,” he says.

“Doesn’t mean they’ve always been a good footy team but you got to pay a real compliment to Leo (Cullen) and his staff there at the moment. They got the mix right.”

Friend believes players will drift away when they tire of sitting in the Leinster production line like the one he’s recruited in recent seasons, like David Hawkshaw, Peter Dooley and Josh Murphy.

“I think it’ll work itself out, I really do,” he says. “It just so happens at the moment, yes, there’s a big population sits up there. Yes, they’re a well-funded team, I don’t think any more than some of the English and French teams, just quietly but what they’ve got is a very special group of players and a very special group of staff.

“That’s a tough job, balancing all those quality players and keeping them happy. But Leo and his and his coaching staff are doing that, so I think they deserve a massive accolade for that.”

Friend reckons he and Kerri have spent about two hours in total planning their trip around Europe, such has been his focus on delivering at the end of a long and challenging season that started with a tour of South Africa and a run of away games that put them on the back foot. Getting into the Champions Cup through the URC would be a major result, while he’d fancy a run through the play-offs even if a home quarter-final looks beyond them.

If they fail, he says it won’t colour his time in Ireland. “I’d love to be able to leave here saying, ‘We’re definitely in Champions Cup next year’,” he says.

“We want to be in the knockout stages. I don’t care who you’re playing. It’s quarter-final rugby. You’re three wins away from winning the whole thing. That’s where you want to be.

“If we could get there, that would be fantastic and a real compliment for the group from where we started the season, but also a real positive sign of what lies ahead for the club. If we don’t, well, we don’t. I’ll be upset and p***ed off with it, to be honest with you because I believe we can win it. I believe we can get in that top eight, and then we take every game as it comes from there. But will it colour it? No, probably, it won’t. I’d be disappointed. Yeah, I’d be very disappointed. But I’m probably wise enough not to say, well, one season is not going to dampen what was a really positive five seasons.”

That’s because the relationships he’s made across that time will endure far longer than the results on the pitch.

“That’s been the beauty of it,” he says. “It’s been a really rich five years. It’s been five years of some great rugby, meeting some great people and having some great experiences.

“You’re a long, long way from home, so it has to have an attraction to hold you here for that long. And the attractions … the job, I just see where the club’s going; I’m actually really proud of the fact I’ve played a part in that.

“You don’t get some of the trimmings that other clubs get, but at the same time, you know that when you come in here, so you just roll your sleeves up and get on with it and try and be as successful as you can.

“On the whole, we’ve been fairly successful. We have had days where we disappoint ourselves, and we know that we disappoint others but there’s more days where we don’t do that. And I think the game’s going in the right direction here.”