How the Connacht players rated in United Rugby Championship semi-final defeat to Stormers
Tiernan O’Halloran – Premature departure after poorly executed tackle attempt after limp clearance and chase – 5
John Porch –Superb late 50-22 gave his side a whisper – 6
Tom Farrell –Brilliant break led to try and beat more defenders than any green shirt – 7
Bundee Aki – Industrious outing but lacked a significant intervention – 6
Mack Hansen – Carried the ball superbly and early score sparked performance – 7
Jack Carty – Another fitful day with the boot from tee and hand – 6
Caolin Blade – Justifying faith of management once more – 6
Denis Buckley – Early scrum win energised strong effort – 6
Dave Heffernan –Crucial error as side tired undid fine display – 6
Finlay Bealham – Ulster-bound Kitshoff engaged Irishman in keen joust – 6
Josh Murphy –Promising effort as ex-Leinster man continues to thrive – 6
Niall Murray –Barrelling early run typifies his character – 6
Shamus Hurley-Langton –Continues to make huge strides – 6
Conor Oliver – Try atoned for defensive error – 6
Cian Prendergast – Barnstorming performance to sign off seminal season – 6