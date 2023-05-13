How the Connacht players rated in United Rugby Championship semi-final defeat to Stormers

Connacht players after defeat to Stormers — © SPORTSFILE

Tiernan O’Halloran – Premature departure after poorly executed tackle attempt after limp clearance and chase – 5

John Porch –Superb late 50-22 gave his side a whisper – 6

Tom Farrell –Brilliant break led to try and beat more defenders than any green shirt – 7

Bundee Aki – Industrious outing but lacked a significant intervention – 6

Mack Hansen – Carried the ball superbly and early score sparked performance – 7

Jack Carty – Another fitful day with the boot from tee and hand – 6

Caolin Blade – Justifying faith of management once more – 6

Denis Buckley – Early scrum win energised strong effort – 6

Dave Heffernan –Crucial error as side tired undid fine display – 6

Finlay Bealham – Ulster-bound Kitshoff engaged Irishman in keen joust – 6

Josh Murphy –Promising effort as ex-Leinster man continues to thrive – 6

Niall Murray –Barrelling early run typifies his character – 6

Shamus Hurley-Langton –Continues to make huge strides – 6

Conor Oliver – Try atoned for defensive error – 6

Cian Prendergast – Barnstorming performance to sign off seminal season – 6