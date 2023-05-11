Fit-again Joe McCarthy eager to make up for lost time as Leinster target the breakdown in Munster clash

Joe McCarthy during a Leinster Rugby captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

After an injury-disrupted season, Joe McCarthy is targeting a big finish to the campaign, in the hope of pressing his World Cup claims.

The 22-year-old impressed the Ireland coaches during last summer’s tour to New Zealand, which resulted in him winning his first cap in the autumn win over Australia.

Just as he looked set to push on with Leinster and Ireland, an ill-timed ankle injury stalled his progress, but now back fully fit, McCarthy is eager to make up for lost time.

As a former lock himself, Leo Cullen has been a great sounding board for McCarthy.

“It definitely helps because Leo is one of the most successful players with the amount of trophies that he has won,” he said.

“Even with Leicester. He is just very interesting to talk to. He has played with so many different players.

"Even when he went over to Leicester, they were hugely successful back – they still are. So you definitely pick up things from Leo and especially at the lineout because lineout calling was his thing. He would be very sharp in those things.”

McCarthy is set to feature against Munster in Saturday’s URC semi-final at the Aviva Stadium, with Leinster pushing him to use his large frame and bring a physical edge.

“Probably the area we are all focusing on is being good around the contact areas,” McCarthy explained.

Leinster's Joe McCarthy on returning from injury and facing Munster in the URC Semi Finals

“Being really physical in contact around the breakdown. Towards the knockout games, that’s where you see those games won and lost. Teams and athletes get bigger so one v one contacts are a big focus.

“Sean O’Brien has been great for the contact as well. We try to be really smart in how we do things around the breakdown and the ruck.

"We try to push the boundaries but I think we are very smart in how we pick and choose our moments, we don’t try to go outside the system. That’s very important in big games.

“I’d say the breakdown will be a massive point because Munster have poachers all over the team,” McCarthy added.

“You see they have all the back-rowers, Tadhg Beirne. So the breakdown, massively, to try to play our game.”