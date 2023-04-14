Exciting Ireland U-20s Grand Slam winning out-half Sam Prendergast set for Leinster debut

Fresh after spearheading Ireland U-20s’ stunning Grand Slam success, Sam Prendergast will make his Leinster debut against the Lions in Johannesburg tomorrow (3.0).

There is major excitement around Prendergast’s potential, as he gets set for a huge moment in his young career.

The 20-year-old Newbridge native, who is the younger brother of Connacht and Ireland back-row Cian, has long been earmarked as a future star.

With Leinster's top seed spot already secured, much of the focus will be on how the likes of Prendergast handle the pressure of playing a beefy South African side at altitude.

Rhys Ruddock captains Leinster at Emirates Airlines Park.

Chris Cosgrave starts at full-back, with Dave Kearney, who is set to make his 150th league appearance, and Tommy O’Brien, who makes his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury, on either wing.

In the centre, Liam Turner is joined by Ben Brownlee. Prendergast makes his debut, with Nick McCarthy partnering him at scrum-half.

In the front-row, Georgia international Vakhtang Abdaladze is set for his first Leinster start. He will pack down with Michael Milne and Lee Barron.

Brian Deeny joins Springbok Jason Jenkins in the second-row, with Ruddock, Will Connors and Max Deegan forming the back-row.

On the bench, five Academy players are set to feature with Alex Soroka, James Culhane, Ben Murphy, Charlie Tector and Rob Russell all looking to impress.

Leinster – C Cosgrave; T O’Brien, L Turner, B Brownlee, D Kearney; S Prendergast, N McCarthy; M Milne, L Barron, V Abadaladze; B Deeny, J Jenkins; R Ruddock (capt), W Connors, M Deegan.

Reps: T McElroy, E Byrne, T Clarkson, A Soroka, J Culhane, B Murphy, C Tector, R Russell.