Cruel blow for Connacht as star signing Santiago Cordero is ruled out for 'prolonged period' with serious knee injury

Connacht have been hit with a major injury blow ahead of the new season after star signing Santiago Cordero damaged his knee in training and is set to miss a sizeable chunk of the campaign.

The arrival of the exciting Argentina wing was a real coup for the western province and their new coach Pete Wilkins, but he now must plan without the Puma for the foreseeable future.

Connacht described the injury as "significant" and say he'll be out for a "prolonged period". Cordero will meet a specialist to determine the next course of action.

He had linked up with the Connacht squad after missing out on Michael Cheika's World Cup squad and had just begun training with his new side when the injury occurred.

"Everyone is very disappointed for Santi who made such a positive impression in his first few days with us. In that short period he has fully embraced his new life in the province and has already been taken with the warmth of the welcome he has received," Wlilkins said.

"His injury is a cruel blow for him personally and we’ll do everything as a club to support him and his young family in the weeks and months ahead, while he undergoes his rehab.

"I’m sure the news will also be disappointing for the supporters, but Santi is a resilient character who will be determined to come back even better and stronger.”

Connacht have also lost forward Josh Murphy for the season after he opted to take a year out of professional rugby to continue his medical studies.