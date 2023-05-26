Conor Murray back in the Munster team as key quartet return for URC final against Stormers

Conor Murray will feature in Munster's starting line-up in the URC final against Stormers tomorrow

Munster coach Graham Rowntree has recalled Calvin Nash, Malakai Fekitoa and Conor Murray to his starting XV for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship final against the Munster, with RG Snyman kept on the bench for the clash against the Stormers.

All four players are fit again after missing the semi-final win over Leinster with head injuries, but the Springbok has been unable to shift John Hodnett from the team, with Munster opting to keep Tadhg Beirne in the second-row where he links up with Jean Kleyn.

Hodnett forms part of an all-Cork back-row, with Alex Kendellen in reserve along with Snyman as Rowntree goes with a five/three split of forwards and backs.

Nash comes straight back in for Keith Earls who drops to the bench along with Ben Healy, as Fekitoa’s return sees Jack Crowley shift in to out-half alongside Murray who replaces Craig Casey.

Mike Haley is at full-back with in-form Shane Daly on the left wing, while Antoine Frisch partners Fekitoa in midfield.

Up front, Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer are in the front-row, with Niall Scannnell, Jeremy Loughman and Roman Salanoa in reserve.

The Stormers, meanwhile, have recalled Springboks Deon Fourie and Marvin Orie to their starting side as they look to complete back-to-back titles with victory over Munster.

The South Africans have gone with an unchanged backline from their win over Connacht in the semi-final, with a six/two split in reserve, with Clayton Blommetjies on the bench in place of the injured Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Munster: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Crowley, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, T Beirne; P O’Mahony (capt), J Hodnett, G Coombes. Reps: N Scannell, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, RG Snyman, A Kendellen, C Casey, B Healy, K Earls.

Stormers: D Willemse; A Davids, R Nel, D Du Plessis, L Zas; M Libbok, H Jantjies; S Kitshoff (capt), J Dweba, F Malherbe; R van Heerden, M Orie; D Fourie, H Dayimani, E Roos. Reps: JJ Kotze, A Vermaak, N Fouche, BJ Dixon, W Engelbrecht, M Theunissen, P de Wet, C Blommetjies.