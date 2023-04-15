Connacht seal URC playoff place with bonus-point win over Cardiff

Connacht 38-19 Cardiff

This was the perfect way to end Andy Friend’s five years at the Sportsground as his charges took Cardiff apart to strengthen their claims for a knockout spot in the URC and qualification for next season’s Champions Cup.

Friend’s side were full of strong running from the outset as they got on top of a Cardiff side who needed to win to have hopes of making the quarter-finals, but they were chasing the game from the early stages in Galway.

Connacht had the bonus point in the bag by half-time when they went in leading 26-5 after a high-tempo opening half when they had the wind.

Andy Friend stressed during the week the need for them to get an early foothold and they obliged after 13 minutes when a superb break from centre Tom Farrell was finished by winger Diarmuid Kilgallen for his fifth try of the campaign.

A yellow card to Cardiff flanker James Botham for a high hit on Conor Oliver was duly punished when hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin scored after they went to the right corner with the penalty.

The lead went out to 19-0 after 28 minutes when a snipe by scrum-half Caolin Blade was finished under the posts by Oliver.

Cardiff pulled back a try from lock Seb Davies three minutes later but Connacht finished the half strongly with Bundee Aki setting up his Irish teammate Mack Hansen to score under the posts, with Jack Carty’s third conversion making it 26-7 at the interval.

Connacht defended a 32-phase move inside their 22 after the restart and when they eventually conceded a penalty, Cardiff made a mess of the lineout and the ball was cleared.

They got it right after 49 minutes and got the drive from the lineout for Thomas Young, son of their coach Dai, to score but Rhys Priestland was unable to judge the wind and missed the conversion from the right.

Cardiff had plenty of possession to mount a comeback but their lineout was poor and when they strung the phases they could not break down a solid home defence.

Connacht wrapped up the issue 15 minutes from time when Bundee Aki, back to his best, pounded towards the Cardiff line, forcing the visitors to bring down the maul which earned Connacht a penalty try and a yellow card for Young.

The biggest cheer of the night came four minutes from time when long-serving scrum-half Kieran Marmion, who leaves for Bristol Bears at the end of the season, got in at the right corner for Connacht’s sixth try.

Young got in for his second try in the dying moments but it did little to take the gloss off an impressive Connacht win.

Scorers: Connacht: Tries: D Kilgallen, D Tierney-Martin, C Oliver, M Hansen, K Marmion, penalty try. Cons: J Carty (3).

Cardiff: Tries: T Young (2), S Davies, Cons: R Priestland (2).

Connacht: T O’Halloran (S Jennings 67); D Kilgallen, T Farrell, B Aki (T Daly 13-23), M Hansen; J Carty (c) (Daly 69), C Blade (K Marmion 64); D Buckley (P Dooley 55), D Tierney-Martin (E de Buitléar 67), F Bealham (D Robertson-McCoy 55); J Murphy (O Dowling 60), N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler (S Hurley-Langton 15).

Cardiff: B Thomas; O Lane (H Millard 60), M Grady, M Llewellyn, J Harries; R Priestland, T Williams (c) (L Williams 74); C Domachowski (R Carré 60), L Belcher (K Dacey 52), K Assiratti (D Lewis 60); L Timani (J Turnbull 32), S Davies (R Thornton 71); J Botham (J Ratti 66), T Young, T Faletau.

Referee: S Grove-White (Scotland).