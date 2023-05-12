Connacht name unchanged 23 for URC semi-final as Stormers dealt double injury blow

Connacht have named an unchanged 23 for tomorrow’s URC semi-final against the Stormers in Cape Town.

In what is a major boost to Andy Friend’s side's hopes of causing a major upset at the home of the champions, the director of rugby has called upon the same match-day squad, who beat Ulster last weekend.

Jack Carty captains the side, while it’ll be a 99th appearance for Tom Farrell, and Jack Aungier will earn his 50th cap for the province when called upon from the bench.

A win for Connacht would see them reach a major final for the second time in their history, after the PRO12 success of 2016, with the decider taking place at either Aviva Stadium or Thomond Park on Saturday May 27.

Connacht Rugby team to face Stormers in URC semi-finals

The Stormers have been dealt a double blow, as key forwards Deon Fourie and Marvin Orie have been ruled out through injury.

"Last Friday night, to anyone outside the squad, we were the clear underdogs, and tomorrow will be no different,” Friend said from Connacht’s South African base.

“Yet for us on the inside, there is enormous belief in our ability, and that is all that matters.

“We enter the semi-final with the same 23 who started last week, which is great testament to our players’ toughness and resilience, and also to the work of our athletic performance and medical Teams. All bodies are fit & healthy and have fully recovered from the travel down here to Cape Town.

“Tomorrow will be a huge game as we take on the defending champions in their own backyard, but these are the days you want to be involved in.

“Pete Wilkins and the other coaches have presented a very clever game plan, and with the confidence that's in the squad at present, there's genuine excitement about the challenge and opportunity that tomorrow brings."

Stormers –D Willemse; A Davids, R Nel, D du Plessis, L Zas; M Libbok, H Jantjies; S Kitshoff (capt), J Dweba, F Malherbe; B-J Dixon, R van Heerden; W Englbrecht, J Dayimani, E Roos. Reps: JJ Kotze, A Vermaak, N Fouche, C Evans, M Theunissen, P de Wet, J-L de Plessis, S Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Connacht –T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty (capt), C Blade; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; J Murphy, N Murray; S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, C Prendergast. Reps: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, J Aungier, O Dowling, J Butler, K Marmion, T Daly, B Ralston.

Ref –M Adamson (Scotland)