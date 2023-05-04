Connacht look to burst Ulster’s bubble with return of Ireland stars Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen

Ireland's Mack Hansen (left) and Bundee Aki return to the Connacht team to take on Ulster in the URC quarter-final on Friday night in Belfast. — © SPORTSFILE

Connacht’s hopes of inflicting Ulster’s first ever play-off defeat in Belfast have been boosted by the return from injury of Dave Heffernan, Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen.

Jacob Stockdale makes his 100th Ulster appearance for his province while Rob Herring equals the all-time appearance record on 229 caps.

“They will come hungry,” says Ulster coach Dan McFarland of his former side.

“It’s do or die in play-offs and we expect an extremely physical, intense side coming to play against us.”

In all, Connacht make four changes from the side that narrowly lost to Glasgow, with Aki and Hansen returning from illness.

Alongside Heffernan, Shamus Hurley-Langton after impressing off the bench in his last few games.

The side is captained by Jack Carty who is only of seven Connacht centurions in the starting fifteen, with another two among the replacements.

Ulster stalwart Alan O’Connor, the player who has clocked-up the most minutes so far this season, captains the province from the second row alongside Ireland international lock, Kieran Treadwell.

A changed front row sees Scotland international, Rory Sutherland, return to the starting XV at loosehead prop, together with Samoa international Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen.

Grand Slam winner, Rob Herring starts at hooker and is set to equal Ulster’s all time appearance record, putting him level with Andrew Trimble and Darren Cave on 229 caps.

Ulster Rugby Academy product Dave McCann keeps his place at flanker, where he is joined by Nick Timoney, who finds himself in a rich vein of form having scored two tries in his last two appearances for Ulster.

World-Cup winning Springbok, Duane Vermeulen, keeps his place at number 8. The popular South African international was announced as leaving the province after a successful two-year stint in Ulster.

There is a familiar pairing at scrum-half and fly half, as the experienced John Cooney and Billy Burns start alongside each other. Cooney celebrated his 33rd birthday earlier this week, and goes into the quarter-final on fine form having scored the second-most points in the league last round, including a try, against Edinburgh.

There is a return to the starting line-up for Stuart McCloskey as he joins James Hume in Ulster’s midfield pairing.

Stockdale keeps his place on the left wing, making his 100th appearance for the province, as he hopes to continue his try-scoring form from last time out, which saw Ulster win in front of a home crowd to round-off the regular URC season.

Flying winger, Rob Baloucoune, starts on the right wing and Mike Lowry will hope to drive Ulster up the pitch from full-back.

Hooker Tom Stewart, who was named as the first-ever winner of the OFX Top Try Scorer in this week’s URC awards for his record-breaking 16 tries this season, will hope to make his impact felt from the bench.

He is joined by front row options Eric O’Sullivan and South African born prop, Gareth Milasinovich, who was announced to be leaving the province at the end of the season.

Wallaby lock, Sam Carter, and Jordi Murphy are named as Dan McFarland’s other forward options, with both men also set to leave the province at the end of the season.

The versatile scrum-half Nathan Doak is among the back options along with Stewart Moore, who recently hit his 50th cap with the province.

Craig Gilroy will hope to bring his attacking threat from the bench, with the homegrown winger leaving the province at the end of the season after 13 years with the club.

Ulster have won their last three league matches against Connacht, two of which were in Belfast; most recently they won by two points in Galway.

Ulster’s last loss here was on New Year’s Day against Munster and they have never lost a play-off game here. Their record against fellow Irish provinces in the championship this season is won three, lost three.

“Tomorrow is the culmination of months of hard work,” says Connacht coach Andy Friend, who is aiming to end his tenure on a glorious high.

“We were very clear at the start of the season that we wanted to be playing playoff football, and now that we’re here we plan on making the most of it.

“Beating Ulster in Belfast is a tough task for any team, but we’re confident in our abilities and we’ve improved a lot since our last trip up there.

“I’ve heard there’s a huge crowd travelling up to support us which always gives us a boost, so I’m sure they’ll make their voices heard.”

This is Connacht’s first United Rugby Championship play-off fixture since they were defeated by Ulster in Belfast in the 2019 quarter final.

Their only victory in their last ten fixtures against fellow Irish provinces in all competitions was 20- 11 at home to Munster in the United Rugby Championship last October, whilst the last time they achieved such a win away from home was on their trip to Munster in the Rainbow Cup in May 2021.

Ulster have won their last three fixtures against Connacht whilst Connacht’s most recent victory at Kingspan Stadium was in the Rainbow Cup in May 2021.

Ulster are on a five-match winning streak in the URC; however, though Connacht lost to the Glasgow Warriors last time out, they had previously been on a six-match winning streak.

Ulster:Mike Lowry, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Alan O’Connor (CAPT), Kieran Treadwell, Dave McCann, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.Replacements:Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter, Jordi Murphy, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore, Craig Gilroy.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, John Porch, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen, Jack Carty (CAPT), Caolin Blade, Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Josh Murphy, Niall Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Conor Oliver, Cian Prendergast. Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Jarrad Butler, Kieran Marmion, Tom Daly, Byron Ralston.

Referee: Andy Brace

Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, (KO 7.35pm) Live TG4/Premier Sports