Connacht advance to URC semi-final after famous away win in UIster

Ulster 10 Connacht 15

Andy Friend’s Connacht tenure has been extended by another week at least after his Connacht side caused a major upset by downing Ulster at Kingspan Stadium to advance to the URC semi-finals.

Connacht were the better team, but they made hard work of a victory that means they will travel to South Africa next weekend to face the winners of the Stormers and the Bulls.

Despite the headache of the long-haul flight, Connacht won’t mind a jot as they dug deep to withstand a late rally from an indisciplined Ulster outfit, who will have major frustrations at letting another shot at a trophy slip their grasp.

Dan McFarland’s side were the creators of their own downfall for much of the contest, as they coughed up a host of penalties.

Ulster struggled all night at the ruck and while the locals might argue that Andy Brace played a big part in that, there was no doubt that Connacht adapted better to the referee’s interpretation.

In his debut season, Shamus Hurley-Langton has really found his feet in recent weeks, but he stepped it up a notch here, with an outstanding display that saw him bring huge physicality in his carry and around the breakdown.

Bundee Aki also impressed as he showed all of his nous to help drive Connacht to a famous victory.

It took an old-fashioned dust-up in the 14th minute to ignite the contest, but Connacht had major regrets that they didn’t come away with points as a knock-on from a five-metre penalty ended a sustained spell of pressure.

Worse was to follow, however, as Tom Farrell broke clear of Stuart McCloskey and with Caolin Blade on his inside, the Connacht centre inexplicably opted against passing.

Mike Lowry made the cover tackle, but it cost the Ulster full-back his involvement, as he was forced off with a head injury.

Having left two great scoring opportunities behind them, Connacht were made to pay, as Cian Prendergast was pinged for offside, and John Cooney slotted the easy kick in front midway through the opening 40.

Jack Carty immediately cancelled Cooney’s penalty out with one of his own, and the Connacht captain added another two for good measure before the break, as Ulster were left to count the cost of their poor discipline.

Despite McFarland replacing Jeffery Toomaga-Allen with Gareth Milasinovich at half-time, the penalty concession trend continued as Denis Buckley was credited with winning a big scrum penalty against the head.

Carty stepped up again to fire over, albeit with the aid of the post, as Connacht took a 12-3 lead.

The travelling support were on their feet and they had reason to cheer again shortly after as Aki came up over another breakdown penalty.

That allowed the westerners another visit to the Ulster 22 and a clever lineout move involving Aki down the short side saw them make ground before Prendergast had a try chalked off.

It looked to be a brief reprieve as Connacht piled on the pressure, and as they bore down on the line, Aki threw a loose pass to let Ulster off the hook again.

By this stage, you were really beginning to wonder if Connacht would rue all these missed chances.

Rob Baloucoune finally got a chance to open up on the hour mark, but Mack Hansen was on hand to haul down the Ulster flyer before the Connacht winger followed it up with a crucial turnover, as the host’s breakdown struggles continued.

Just as it looked as though the game was getting away from Ulster, they rallied. Their maul, so often a weapon this season, was stopped short, and after Tom Stewart went close, Alan O’Connor was on hand to follow up and score the opening try on 64 minutes.

Cooney’s conversion made it a two point game (10-12), as the momentum swung in the home side’s favour.

Now it was Connacht’s turn to feel the heat as Baloucoune’s pace and footwork again caused problems before Aki won another vital breakdown penalty.

That allowed Connacht regain a foothold and when Billy Burns conceded yet another penalty at the ruck, Carty slotted between the posts to give his side some breathing space heading into the closing stages.

Jacob Stockdale, who was making his 100th appearance, gave away a needless penalty by taking John Porch out in the air from the restart, as the frustration levels grew around Belfast.

Fittingly, Connacht sealed their deserved win with another breakdown turnover, this time Dylan Tierney-Martin coming up trumps to seal the westerners’ last four trip to South Africa.

Ulster – M Lowry (S Moore 19); R Baloucoune, J Hume (C Gilroy 66), S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney (N Doak 73); R Sutherland (E O’Sullivan 79), R Herring (T Stewart 59), J Toomaga-Allen (G Milasinovich h/t); A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell (S Carter 59); D McCann, N Timoney (J Murphy 59), D Vermeulen. Connacht – T O’Halloran (T Daly 69); J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen (B Ralston 27-h/t); J Carty (capt), C Blade (K Marmion, 66); D Buckley (J Duggan 56), D Heffernan (D Tierney-Martin 57), F Bealham (J Aungier 57); J Murphy, N Murray (O Dowling 57); S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, C Prendergast (J Butler 62). Ref – A Brace (Ireland)