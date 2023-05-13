Big match preview: Fading rivalry needs a spark and Munster must deliver it to have chance of winning

The unopened upper tiers of the Aviva Stadium for this URC semi-final speak volumes, but interpreting their message is more difficult to do.

There’s a definite sense that this unbroken run of knockout games at Lansdowne Road has taken a toll on general interest levels, while the one-way nature of the results in this fixture across the last couple of years doesn’t help.

The GAA championship is up and running in its relatively new, earlier slot and there’s a cost-of-living crisis at the same time as an accommodation crisis; that means staying in the capital costs a fortune for the travelling fans. Throw in communion season and the fact the game is on free-to-air television and it’s a bit of a perfect storm.

Munster Rugby team to face Leinster in URC semi-finals

It could be pointed out that nobody would notice if this game was at a sold-out RDS and that’s where it would be if it weren’t for Bruce Springsteen’s presence there last week.

Yet, there’s a sense that the empty seats reflect the ebbing of interest in this once-great rivalry and the only thing that can restore it is a Munster resurgence.

This evening, they have a real chance of upsetting the odds.

It would be better if they had their injured quartet of Conor Murray, RG Snyman, Malakai Fekitoa and Calvin Nash, but the swift recoveries of Keith Earls, Peter O’Mahony and Diarmuid Barron help their cause.

With next week’s Champions Cup final in mind, Leo Cullen names a mix of second-string players and front-liners in the hope that there’s enough quality to get his side over the line.

Leinster Rugby team to face Munster in URC semi-finals

The starting team still contains 10 Ireland internationals, an All Black, a Springbok and the captain of Samoa, while the World Player of the Year is on the bench, but of the XV selected we can expect only three – Jimmy O’Brien, Jack Conan and the returning Robbie Henshaw – to start next week.

Absent altogether are Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Garry Ringrose, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, James Ryan and Caelan Doris.

Only Leinster could rotate that heavily and still be 10-point favourites.

Under Cullen and Stuart Lancaster, they’ve exhibited an incredible ability to produce the same performance levels regardless of who is on the pitch in a season that has seen them lose just once when the majority of their top 25 players were on a different continent.

Can Munster stop them?

Surely, they must be looking at this as the opportunity they’ve been waiting for.

They’ve taken the hard road to get here and that will stand to them, while all of their work on the training field will prepare them for the pace of the game.

Graham Rowntree’s ruthless selections continue with Rory Scannell preferred to Joey Carbery whose stock is falling faster than most cryptocurrencies, as Ben Healy comes into the No 10 shirt and Jack Crowley shifts to centre.

Craig Casey replaces Murray, Earls comes on to the wing and up front Tadhg Beirne slips into the second-row and John Hodnett gets another chance to impress.

It’s 12 years since their last title and their record in knockout games in Dublin is horrific, but they must sense weakness in that Leinster 23, and the Sharks made hay in certain areas while they fell well short in others last week.

A final beckons for both teams and while Leinster are fighting on two fronts, Munster have a singular focus.

The URC is well worth winning and if Munster win today, the final will either be in Limerick or Cape Town depending on results. One is their home ground and they won in the other a month ago.

Leinster have them in a vice-grip, but the schedule has loosened it slightly. Munster need to push through and break free.

If they do, they can reinvigorate this rivalry that has entered a slumber.

Still, smart money and the form points to a home win as Leinster’s cohesion and attacking class can edge a tight game with players determined to earn spots next week.

​Verdict: Leinster

LEINSTER – J O’Brien; T O’Brien, R Henshaw, C Ngatai, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath (capt); M Milne, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa; R Baird, J Jenkins; M Deegan, W Connors, J Conan. Reps: J McKee, C Healy, T Clarkson, J McCarthy, J van der Flier, N McCarthy, C Frawley, L Turner.

MUNSTER –M Haley; K Earls, A Frisch, J Crowley, S Daly; B Healy, C Casey; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, T Beirne; P O’Mahony, J Hodnett, G Coombes. Reps: N Scannell, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue, N Cronin, R Scannell, A Kendellen.

Leinster v Munster, Live, RTÉ2/Premier Sports, 5.30