Andy Friend keeping emotions in check as Connacht dare to dream of URC final date

Shamus Hurley-Langton of Connacht celebrates at the final whistle after his side's win over Ulster.

Andy Friend has always struck us as a man who you’d want in your corner for the week of a big game.

Cool, calm, collected – very little seems to faze Connacht’s director of rugby, even when the odds are firmly stacked against his side.

Whereas others could have bemoaned the long-haul flight to Cape Town for this afternoon’s URC semi-final against the Stormers, Friend’s merry band of western men have put their heads down and cracked on with the job at hand.

As was the case for last week’s storming of Ravenhill, not many outside of the Connacht camp are giving them a chance at the home of defending champions, yet, internally, there is a quiet confidence that they can upset the odds again.

It will require something very special to do so, but this Connacht team, unchanged from the win over Ulster, are capable of writing another famous chapter of their history.

Defeat at DHL Stadium would bring Friend’s five-year reign to an end, but the Australian is refusing to let his emotions get in the way.

In Friend’s eyes, there will be plenty of time for fond farewells when the time comes but for now, Connacht are 80 minutes away from reaching a major final for only the second time.

Memories of the PRO12 success over Leinster in 2016 have stirred in the west all week, as the class of 2023 look to follow in their footsteps on the other side of the world.

“I don’t want to sound cold, but I haven’t actually been emotional with it,” Friend said. “I have no doubt there will be a time when I will be when it all finishes but that time is not now.

“I found it really awkward, the Cardiff game, because that was our last home game, and my brother was over from Australia. We had a lot of family and friends there. But I didn’t have an ounce of emotion, I was just stoked that we won that game, that we had another game to play.

“It was very similar last week. I was just stoked that we had won that game and we knew we had another game.

“My wife (Kerri) often tells me I’m not emotional. I actually am emotional but I am able to hold it in check. Certainly, at the moment, I don’t feel any wave of emotion other than utter excitement around what (today) brings.

“And enormous belief in what we can achieve, so that’s where my emotions are going at the minute. It might be a different story come the end of the game but I doubt it, to be honest with you.”

Connacht obliterated Ulster at the breakdown last time out, as they adapted far better to the referee’s interpretation of the ruck. They will need something similar here with Mike Adamson in charge.

Slowing down the Stormers’ ball will be crucial, while so too will the scrum. With that in mind, Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham must hold their own in the front-row battle.

The Stormers are without key forwards Deon Fourie and Marvin Orie. Fourie is an outstanding breakdown operator while Orie is central to the South Africans’ lineout.

Connacht will look to take advantage of both areas, as Niall Murray aims to continue his impressive form, particularly at the lineout. The pitch in Cape Town is poor, which won’t suit either team’s desire to play with width. However, Connacht will be wary of getting lured into a stodgy forward battle.

In Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki, they have two game-changers, capable of delivering on the big stage.

“We said this after the Glasgow game. ‘Boys, we are three wins away from holding the trophy.’ Well, we have had one of those games and we got a win,” Friend added. “We’ve got the second opportunity now and if we can win, then we have got one more, but you’ve got to take each game as it comes.

“We have given ourselves a 50/50 chance and it’s exactly where we want to be.”

Another huge collective effort would put Connacht closer to where they want to be, as the westerners dare to dream.

Verdict:Connacht

Stormers – D Willemse; A Davids, R Nel, D du Plessis, L Zas; M Libbok, H Jantjies; S Kitshoff (capt), J Dweba, F Malherbe; B-J Dixon, R van Heerden; W Englbrecht, J Dayimani, E Roos. Reps: JJ Kotze, A Vermaak, N Fouche, C Evans, M Theunissen, P de Wet, J-L de Plessis, S Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Connacht – T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty (capt), C Blade; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; J Murphy, N Murray; S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, C Prendergast. Reps: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, J Aungier, O Dowling, J Butler, K Marmion, T Daly, B Ralston.

Ref – M Adamson (Scotland)

Stormers v Connacht, Live, TG4/Premier Sports, 3.0