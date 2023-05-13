Andy Friend: ‘I’ll curse the opportunity. We don’t want people patting us on the back and saying we’re good little fighters’

Stormers 43 Connacht 25

Connacht scored first and, despite a mid-game dip, threatened a late comeback after twice trailing by more than a score but ultimately came up short against the champions. They will rue not capitalising on their opening dominance.

Rare visitors to this exalted level of competition, scratching a seven-year itch since their last semi-final in the memorable 2016 campaign, the visitors were ultimately undone by persistent power and pace.

Shamus Hurley-Langton began his afternoon in Cape Town as he had finished the evening in Belfast last week, in the faces of the opposition, an attempted charge down hurrying a defensive clearance from the home side’s opening exit effort.

Joseph Dweba’s clumsy knock-on, after Jack Carty’s deft midfield chip, forced an opening scrum on the rain-sodden track recently tramped upon by an endless traffic of monster trucks.

Frans Malherbe found himself submerged as Denis Buckley attacked, and within four minutes, the visitors had manufactured a lead; negotiating a calm exit from the restart to halfway further calmed the nerves and quietened the 44,000 crowd.

Some loose play from a complacent home side offered Connacht a scrum five in a contest where you felt every chance needed to be nailed for an upset to occur.

They bashed up the middle with Cian Prendergast, Dave Heffernan and Josh Murphy prominent before Carty flung out a superb pass to out-flank the sucked-in defence, Mack Hansen’s take and diving finish reflecting his recent elevation to world-class level.

Stormers responded with a mirror image — with an advantage after Hurley-Langton’s over-exuberance against rampaging carrying, Manie Libbok used his boot to expose the right flank and Angelo Davids sauntered home, the try converted for 7-8 in a thrilling opening quarter.

Connacht were feeling it, with Hurley-Langton pinged for being in front of Carty’s attempted relieving kick. Libbok, as he showed in Dublin, can be errant from the tee but doesn’t miss in front of the posts. Libbok added their second try. His dummy and long kick was returned by Tiernan O’Halloran, but the full-back’s limp chase reflected his side’s passive defence as Stormers flooded the left tramline, creating enough numbers to allow the gifted out-half his easy run-in. A scrum penalty provided the platform for Libbok’s second.

All in all, at 24-8, the race was run. Connacht needed something before half-time. Tom Farrell helped them get it, a storming run from his own half, buttressed by strong carries from Bundee Aki, Hurley-Langton and Buckley, before Conor Oliver, atoning for his defensive lapses, toppled over. As did Carty’s conversion, from the tee, the ball blown off by the wind and referee Mike Adamson decreed the out-half had started his run-up. He could have dropped the kick but dallied. Still, at 24-13, they remained alive in the contest.

Prolonged presence in the 22 before the hour mark hinted promise. Hurley-Langton consummated it with a sharp close-range finish despite the swirling wind. John Porche’s steady hand ensured Carty didn’t mess up the extras as Connacht moved within a score, 24-20.

Hurley-Langton’s next contribution was an insipid late hit on Willemse. Then Heffernan erred as Connacht tired. Despite a new front-row, their scrum crumbled and Stormers attacked from just outside their own 22, Paul De West finishing the rare flowing move.

With six minutes left, Connacht renewed some jeopardy by scoring their fourth try — launched by Porch’s astounding 50-22 — through Byron Ralston in the corner, thanks to lovely hands from the centres.

On for Carty, Tom Daly missed his kick. Seconds later, he missed his catch, the knock-on eventually allowing Marcel Theunissen to end the argument before Ruhan Nel added a decorative late flourish.

Connacht’s outgoing coach Andy Friend admitted the better side won after clinical defending URC champions Stormers prevailed in an error-strewn thriller in Cape Town.

“It’s not the way we wanted it to finish and I thought we could have sneaked it at the end but the best team won. We ran the defending champions pretty close, the scoreline didn’t reflect it.

“We will be better for it and the players will reflect on it and you can never fault their desire and effort.

“I’ll curse the opportunity. We don’t want people patting us on the back and saying we’re good little fighters.

“We can become a win a team to win games like this one, there is enormous growth in this team and I have faith that this team can win a trophy in the near future.”

Captain Jack Carty typified the collective performance, grittily delivering some bright moments but also some glaring errors, as he reflected on the loss.

“The manner in how we lost, individual errors when we had the chance to put pressure on them but instead put pressure on ourselves. It’s a sombre dressing-room.

“It’s been the most enjoyable season of my career, we have created something special in this squad, getting a good balance between enjoyment and doing our jobs.

“It wasn’t enough today but we stuck to the plan against a side with great linespeed and at times our kicking game put pressure on them. It’s just at key moments we switched off and that’s what hurt us.

“We’ve a taste for us now and we have younger players driving us forward, even guys in the Academy who weren’t here. And we’ll drive them as well to push the province forward.”

Scorers — Stormers: Davids, Libbok (2), de Wet, Theunissen, Nel tries; Libbok 5 cons, pen.Connacht: Hansen, Oliver, Hurley-Langton, Ralston tries; Carty con, pen.

Stormers: D Willemse; A Davids, R Nel, D du Plessis, L Zas; M Libbok, H Jantjies; S Kitshoff capt, J Dweba (JJ Kotze 60), F Malherbe (N Fouche 60), BJ Dixon, R van Heerden, W Engelbrecht, H Dayimani, E Roos (C Evans 74).

Connacht: T O’Halloran (B Ralston 38); J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty capt, C Blade (K Marmion 68); D Buckley (J Duggan 64), D Heffernan (D Tierney-Martin 64), F Bealham (J Aungier 64), J Murphy, N Murray (O Dowling 48), S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver (J Butler 64), C Prendergast.

Referee:M Adamson (SRU)