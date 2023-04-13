All on the line now for Munster as they try to save their season

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree (R) with Jack Crowley, one of three out-halves hoping to start in South Africa. Photo: SPORTSFILE

Munster and South Africa. It’s becoming a saga, one that will only deepen as time goes on and the Reds continue to return to the Rainbow Nation looking for results and seeking redemption.

Graham Rowntree and his team are racking up the air miles this month as they pursue salvation.

After shipping 50 points to the Sharks in Durban earlier this month, they traversed the equator to lick their wounds and figure out a response.

On Monday, they boarded another long-haul flight and are now settling into life in Cape Town, where their season is on the line.

The madness of the current ‘European’ season means their opponents are in a similar boat.

The Stormers meekly exited the Champions Cup with a loss to Exeter on Sunday and, having scrambled to make it from the tip of Africa to Devon last week, they then made their way home in economy class.

The United Rugby Championship (URC) holders have plenty on the line themselves, now that they’re out of the Champions Cup, and they’re hard to beat on home soil.

For Munster, the stakes are high as they try to avoid missing out on Champions Cup qualification for the first time in their history.

Fifth place in the URC on 48 points, they’re four points clear of Connacht, who host Cardiff this weekend, and five clear of the seventh-placed Bulls on 43. The Sharks, who they meet next week, are eighth on 41 points, while mathematically Benetton and Cardiff remain capable of catching them in ninth and 10th.

A top-six finish would guarantee Munster a place at the top table, while seventh would mean they’ve an anxious wait. Were Scarlets or Benetton to win the Challenge Cup, then Munster would miss out. Eighth is unlikely to be enough because a Welsh team are guaranteed a place.

Of all the teams left they and Benetton, who face the same South African sides away in reverse order, have the toughest run-in by a long way.

Rowntree says he won’t be keeping an eye on results elsewhere, insisting his side must go and get the points they need themselves.

“All my focus is on our game, until the end of the game. I genuinely mean that,” he said.

“You learn from adversity. We’ve had some adversity for one reason or another this season and the group‘s tighter for it. This group wants to achieve and a word was mentioned earlier about fizzling out, there’s no one here going to fizzle out.

“We’re still striving to be as good as we can be and the lads have been honest. We’ve been honest about the last performances.

“What more can you do? Fix it, be honest, get on with it. Get on with the next game.”

In their last three games, Munster have shipped 42, 38 and 50 points Getting things tight defensively will be key. Add in better discipline and improvements at the breakdown and you’ve an idea of what Munster are targeting in Cape Town this week.

Rowntree is up for the challenge after spending last week reviewing the Sharks loss and switching the focus to this pivotal 10-day period.

“It’s an honest group,” he said. “Of course we’ve drawn a line under it (the Sharks loss). We’ve spent a whole week looking at it, working things out, reviewing, working to get better.

“Then you’ve got to look forward because there is always another challenge around the corner and we’ve got a massive one on Saturday.

“So we’ve very much put it to bed and moved forward. That’s what you’ve got to do.

“I’m excited. This, for me, outside of Europe, is my most visited country on the planet.

“I’ve been here loads and I love coming back to South Africa, so I’m energised and excited and I’ll be passing that on to the lads.

“From what I’ve seen from the lads, they feel the same way as me.

“We’ve not played the Stormers since the start of last year and that first half at Thomond, they scored some good tries and they’re still doing that,” he added.

“They’re dangerous. Kick loosely to them, they get the ball to the edge well, a powerful pack, a powerful ball-carrying pack, so it’s another huge challenge for us.”

Jack Crowley got the nod at out-half for the defeat to the Sharks but he, Joey Carbery and Ben Healy have all made the trip and are in contention, according to the coach.

“We’ll pick what’s right for the next game,” he said.

“We’ve demonstrated that for the whole season, that’s what we’re seeing in games and what we’re seeing in training.”

It’s a key decision in a pivotal week.