Tyrone’s new players make their mark in 2023 opener

Tyrone opened their Dr McKenna Cup campaign as they ran out comfortable winners in the end against Fermanagh in Healy Park.

The Red Hands edged things in the first half to go in at the interval with a three-point advantage and they controlled matters throughout the second half to see off a dogged Erne side on a 0-17 to 1-7 scoreline.

Tyrone, who had six debutants in their starting line up and another three introduced from the bench, enjoyed the bulk of the possession in the early stages of the game with Peter Harte slotting over two frees to give them a two-point advantage after five minutes.

With both sides getting plenty of men back behind the ball though there was little in the way of space for forwards to operate in and Fermanagh in particular were struggling to make an impact in an attacking sense.

Tyrone, who hit six wides over the opening 35 minutes, did create two goal chances though in the first period but failed to take either.

Debutant Niall Devlin was put through after good play by Conor Cush and Conor Meyler but his effort was saved by Seán McNally in the Fermanagh goal.

McNally was relieved then soon after to see Ryan Jones fire wide after the Erne goalkeeper had over-carried out the pitch and was scrambling back as Jones blazed past the post.

A Ryan Lyons free saw Fermanagh open their account in the 20th minute although Cathal McShane replied straight away from a free for the Red Hands.

And there was 26 minutes on the clock before the first score from play in the tie arrived as Garvan Jones knocked over after a good Fermanagh move and Harte and Diarmuid King then swapped points from frees to leave it 0-4 to 0-3.

It was the home side though who finished the half the stronger and Meyler and McShane both clipped over good points from play to put Tyrone into a 0-6 to 0-3 half time advantage.

Conor Cush and King swapped points early in the second half but Tyrone then started to pull away as they took command to dictate the play.

With the game starting to open up the lively Ryan Jones, McShane, Richard Donnelly and Meyler all notched points to make it 0-11 to 0-4 with Tyrone having things all their own way.

Fermanagh though did continue to battle and Ronan McCaffrey rattled over a superb point with the outside of the boot to cut the deficit back to six.

Substitute Liam Nugent and Dalaigh Jones replied for the home side, who ran the bench in the latter period of the game with Emmett McNabb making a positive impact on his introduction with two points.

Fermanagh did have a fine point from Eoghan McManus before Conor McShea then teed up Ultan Kelm for the only goal of the game, Kelm slotting the ball to the corner.

It was though only a consolation score and points from Niall Sludden and Mattie Donnelly rounded off the win for Tyrone.

Next up in this group is Fermanagh taking on Derry on Sunday in Ederney before Tyrone then travel to Owenbeg to face Derry on Sunday.

SCORERS – Tyrone: P Harte (3f) and C McShane 0-3; C Meyler and E McNabb 0-2 each; D Jones, R Donnelly, R Jones, M Donnelly, C Cush L Nugent and N Sludden 0-1 each. Fermanagh: U Kelm 1-0; D King 0-2 (2f), R McCaffrey, G Jones, R Lyons, U Kelm and C Jones (1f) 0-1 each.

TYRONE: N Morgan; N McCarron, C Munroe, P Hampsey; C Quinn, P Harte, N Devlin; B Kennedy, R Donnelly; D Jones, C Meyler, R Jones; C McShane, M Donnelly, C Cush. Subs: M McKiernan for Devlin (h/t), D Canavan for Kennedy (45), L Nugent for Cush (58), N Sludden for R Jones (58), A Clarke for McCarron (63), P Og McCartan for Quinn (63), E McNabb for D Jones (63), D Mulgrew for Meyler (73)

Fermanagh: S McNally; L Flanagan, C Cullen, J Cassidy; R McCaffrey, Shane McGullion, O Kelm; B Horan, Stephen McGullion; J Largo Elis, G Jones, R Lyons; U Kelm, C Corrigan, D King. Subs: D McCusker for O Kelm (49), C McShea for Corrigan (49), C Jones for G Jones (57), E McManus 0-1 for King (57)