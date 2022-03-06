Tyrants will use sport as a weapon

Sport matters to Vladimir Putin. It’s been a key component of his political strategy at home and abroad for many years.

And sport has been good to Vladimir Putin. The expulsion of Russia from the international arena over the past week can’t hide the fact that sport played along with him for far too long. The headline on the website of German broadcaster DW, ‘After legitimizing Putin, sport criticises Russia,’ sums it up nicely.

Even as bombs rained down on Ukrainian civilians, Fifa and the International Paralympic Committee thought they could get away with allowing Russian teams to compete once they didn’t do so under the national flag.

These decisions were quickly reversed after protests from other countries. Fifa and the IPC, like the man in The Beatles song, didn’t notice that the lights had changed.

Sporting bans might seem an ineffectual measure in the face of military might, but they will hurt Putin and his supporters. Vera Tolz, professor of Russian Studies at the University of Manchester says: “The Kremlin is disproportionately sensitive when it comes to sport because they’re something that ordinary people care about. It’s around Russian successes in sport that Putin wants to project his power inward.”

Lukas Aubin, a French academic whose book La Sportokratura examines Putin’s sporting policy, observes: “It was written in black and white that sport should be used to improve Russia’s image. Between 2005 and 2015 Russia applied very regularly, almost systematically, to host the biggest sporting events on the planet. And overall, this strategy worked.”

It worked because the big sporting organisations were willing to give Russia the 2013 World Athletics Championships, the 2014 Winter Olympics and the 2018 World Cup among other goodies. Few sporting figures have been closer to Putin than Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

Asked last week if he regretted praising Putin so lavishly, Infantino waffled about “sport bringing people together.” That the governing body of the world’s most popular game has someone like this in charge says an awful lot about modern day sport.

The invasion of Ukraine may be shocking, but Russia’s behaviour is hardly surprising. In 2016 and 2017, as teams fought to quality for Putin’s World Cup, Russian planes bombed the Syrian city of Aleppo, killing several thousand civilians.

The Syrian Civil War has seen around 160,000 civilians killed and created six and a half million refugees. It is the great humanitarian disaster of our times and largely the responsibility of Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russia among others.

Yet in October 2017 Syria came within one game of making the World Cup, losing a play-off to Australia in extra-time. A fortnight after that match the United Nations confirmed Assad’s regime had used sarin gas against the town of Khan Sheikhoun, killing 87 people including young children.

Syria had been banned from the 2014 World Cup. For fielding an ineligible player — you’ve got to have some standards. Putin could have been excused for thinking there was little prospect of a Fifa backlash.

With Russian teams now barred from international competition, should the same penalties be inflicted on individual athletes?

Probably. The idea that there’s some huge groundswell of opposition among Russian stars doesn’t hold water. It’s been suggested for example that Alexander Ovechkin, the ice hockey great who may be the country’s most popular sportsman, was criticising Putin when he said, “I hope it’s soon going to be over and there’s going to be peace in the whole world.”

But Ovechkin’s Instagram is headed by a picture of Putin and himself together. Quite a few Russians are seeking cover in vague statements about ‘peace’, which studiously avoid blaming Putin or their own country.

Such statements are meaningless. Even Putin presumably hopes things will be over soon and has claimed that restoring peace to the region is one of the motivations behind the invasion. “I want peace,” is just the Russian equivalent of All Lives Matter.

Legendary NHL goalkeeper Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin “a chicken shit and also a liar,” and says the league should suspend its Russian players. “Every athlete represents not only himself and his club, but also his country and its values and its actions,” says Hasek. They certainly do if they can’t condemn those actions.

As a Czech, Hasek sees the resemblance between what Russia is doing in Ukraine and what the USSR did in Czechoslovakia in 1968 and Hungary in 1956. Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina’s hammering of Russian Anastasia Potapova in Mexico was in the tradition of the Hungarian water polo side’s victory over the Soviets at the 1956 Olympics and the Czechoslovakian ice hockey team’s defeat of the USSR at the 1968 Winter Olympics.

They may seem small gestures to set against tanks and guns, but the legendary status attained by the 1956 and 1968 games shows what such victories can mean to an oppressed people.

Poland’s elimination of the USSR from the 1982 World Cup, six months after a Soviet backed regime suppressed the Solidarity trade union and put the country under martial law, was another such victory. The star player on that team was Zbigniew Boniek, now the Uefa vice-president.

Boniek called for Fifa to take the World Cup away from Russia back in 2015, saying, “hosting the World Cup in a country which is waging a war openly and has raided another state is a catastrophic mistake.” They were warned.

Forty years ago in the Nou Camp, as Poland secured the draw that put them into the semi-finals, a small band of émigré Poles and some of their Spanish supporters raised Solidarity banners. Police were despatched to tear them down.

Sport never did like to hurt the feelings of dictators. Maybe that’ll change now.

It might seem that sport doesn’t matter much at such a grim time. But it mattered enough to the Chinese government for them to ask Putin to delay his invasion until after the Winter Olympics. Tyrants everywhere regard sport as a key weapon in their arsenal.

It’s time to take it away from them.

All-talk Jones has failed to improve England and may be close to the end

Few coaches talk a better game than Eddie Jones, but England have done little in the last two years to justify the hyperbole. Defeat by Ireland would hammer another nail into his coffin.

There’d be a certain poetic justice in that. Between referring to “the scummy Irish” in 2018, describing our style of play as “kick and clap,” and sniping at “The United Nations of rugby,” Jones has persistently denigrated Ireland.

This lack of respect may rankle with Andy Farrell who recently observed that for all the talk about England’s new style of play in this year’s Six Nations he hadn’t seen much difference from their old style. In fact, England scrum-half Ben Youngs has kicked the ball more often than Jamison Gibson-Park.

The whole ‘new style of play’ number seems merely part of Jones’ wish to pass off England’s current underwhelming form as part of a masterplan which will come to fruition at the World Cup. We’ve heard plenty of that talk here in the past. It rarely bodes well for the team involved.

Kenny should have same faith in Kelleher as Klopp

There’s no good reason to keep Caoimhín Kelleher out of the Ireland team.

The Corkman’s winning kick in the Carabao Cup final penalty shoot-out is merely the icing on the cake of a season where he’s hugely enhanced his reputation. If Jurgen Klopp trusts him in a major final against the European champions, Stephen Kenny should do likewise at international level.

Gavin Bazunu has impressed for Ireland but is currently playing in League One with Portsmouth and there’s little sign of Pep Guardiola giving him the same kind of opportunities Klopp has afforded Kelleher.

The players on the Leicester City, Arsenal and Chelsea teams Kelleher faced on his way to cup glory are hitting the ball a lot harder and with more accuracy than anyone Bazunu will face two flights lower down.

Bazunu is three years younger than Kelleher and it’s not beyond the bounds of possibility that he’ll overtake the older ’keeper in time. But right now picking Kelleher for the Nations League ties in June seems a no-brainer.