Tyrants will use sport as a weapon

Eamonn Sweeney

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Vladimir Putin at the 2018 Fifa World Cup final. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images Expand

Sport matters to Vladimir Putin. It’s been a key component of his political strategy at home and abroad for many years.

And sport has been good to Vladimir Putin. The expulsion of Russia from the international arena over the past week can’t hide the fact that sport played along with him for far too long. The headline on the website of German broadcaster DW, ‘After legitimizing Putin, sport criticises Russia,’ sums it up nicely.

