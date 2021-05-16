Turner has eyes on the prize

‘When it comes to the race,” says Nicole Turner, “you have to leave your heart and soul in the pool.”

There are many races she could be referring to, but the one that holds her attention most, her event, is the 50-metre butterfly. That’s where the 18-year-old Laois swimmer has her best medal chance at this year’s Paralympics.

“The goal has always been to go for gold in Tokyo,” she says. “And that goal is still in play.”

That’s the intended outcome. The process to get there is far more mundane, involving six round trips from Portarlington to Dublin each week, 900km on the road, and 30-35km in the pool at the National Aquatic Centre in Abbotstown.

Ever since she appeared at the 2016 Paralympics at the age of 14, swimming has been the centre of Turner’s universe, occupying so much of her time, her energy, that precious little remains for anything else.

In 2019, with her education threatening to encroach on her sport, Turner knew there was only going to be one winner. She’d been due to start fifth year at Coláiste Íosagáin in Portarlington, but was told she’d be unable to continue finishing up her school day 40 minutes ahead of classmates, as she had the previous year, to accommodate training. And so she took a year out, preparing for the 2020 Paralympics with tunnel vision. That one year, of course, turned into two.

“I think I will go back,” she says. “I’m not sure when and where, but I do think I’ll finish my education.”

Her parents understood, knowing and seeing what it would mean if she won a medal in Tokyo. They had first taken Turner to a pool when she was five, around the time they discovered she had hypochondroplasia, a genetic developmental disorder that leads to short stature.

“There’s many people with dwarfism but most parents find out at birth or before,” says Turner.

“They didn’t find out until I was five. But I was a sick baby from a very young age so my mam had an idea there was something going on. I was in and out of hospital, I had reflux so I never wanted to eat food and if I did I’d chuck it back up. I was a handful.”

Turner’s parents decided from the outset she’d be treated no different to her older brothers, and like them she was brought for swimming lessons, her first competition coming at the age of seven. She juggled swimming with athletics until she went all-in on life in the pool aged 11.

She represented Ireland at senior level as a 12-year-old at the British International and, later that year, made six finals at the 2015 IPC Swimming World Championships in Glasgow. In 2016 she won three medals at the European Open Championships and, at just 14, she made her Paralympic debut in Rio.

“That was crazy,” she says. “My coaches didn’t know what my speciality was so I got thrown into the deep end.”

She contested five events, made finals in all of them, with her best result a fifth-place finish in the S6 50m butterfly. At the closing ceremony she was chosen as the Irish flag bearer. “That was a moment I’ll cherish forever,” she says.

Rio instilled confidence in her ability, but it also had a more wide-ranging effect.

“I feel like because I’ve had some success, people where I live don’t see me as a person with dwarfism, they see me as Nicole Turner, Paralympic swimmer. It is nice in that sense.”

Inevitably, she still gets the odd curious glance or strange comment, usually from children who wonder why she’d have “the look of an 18-year-old but the size of a five-year-old,” she says. “But that’s just a lack of knowledge, it’s not disrespect.”

She’ll turn 19 next month and she knows in the build-up to Tokyo, things will be different. She went to Rio with the get-out-of-jail-free card of being 14, her results secondary to the need to gain experience. She has buckets of that now, and expectation has supplanted hope.

“In Rio I didn’t see how serious it was, I went out and had a good time. Now I have some pressure but it doesn’t bother me. It’s head down and focus on the game. It will be a task to get on the podium, but that’s been an aim of mine for the past few years.”

She swam the 50m butterfly in 37.31 seconds to finish fifth in Rio, a time she lowered to 36.41 to win bronze at the World Para Swimming Championships in London two years ago.

Bit by bit, she kept getting faster. But then came 2020, and the plug being pulled on her and everyone else’s plans. Turner spent close to three months out of the pool, riding her bike six times a week and heaving away in a homemade gym in her family garage.

When access was restored last summer the routine began again, her mother ferrying her the 75km to Abbotstown six days a week, the kind of unheralded effort that Turner and so many athletes would be lost without.

“I can’t thank my mam enough. We do have our bad days where I want to take the head off her. But I wouldn’t be anywhere without her.”

Her coach, Dave Malone, was a swimming gold medallist at the 2000 Paralympics in Sydney so knows what it takes. Earlier this year Turner joined her Irish teammates on a training camp in Fuerteventura, where twice daily sessions were the norm, and her first competitive outlet arrived at last month’s national team trials.

With her place in Tokyo assured, she trained right through the event and used it as a way to blow off competitive cobwebs. “They could have gone better but I was happy with my performances under the circumstances. It was about getting used to the new environment, wearing masks until we got into the pool. Our aim was to save our taper for Tokyo.”

She is delighted all competitors will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine before travelling to Japan, saying she will “feel a lot safer” and although it might not be the Games she wanted, it’s the one she and several thousand Paralympians feel they need.

In the week ahead she faces a key test of her medal chances. The European Open Championships get underway today on the island of Madeira, and Turner will race the 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 100m breaststroke and 200m individual medley — the same four events she will contest in Tokyo.

She feels ready. “I don’t want to put any pressure on myself. But a European medal would be nice.”

