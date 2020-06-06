Turlough O’Brien steps down as Carlow Gaelic football boss

Carlow football has received a major set-back with the decision of Turlough O’Brien to step down as senior football manager after six years. Under O'Brien's leadership the county experienced a few years of relative prosperity, before regressing more recently.

O'Brien guided the county to promotion from Division 4 of the NFL for the first time in 33 years. They celebrate their rise with victory in Antrim in March, 2018.

One of the summer highlights was a terrific Leinster Championship win over Kildare the same year, their first over the Lilywhites in the championship since 1953.

Remarkably, O'Brien’s team didn’t kick one wide during their 2-14 to 1-10 victory at Tullamore, earning them a place in the Leinster semi finals, having defeated Louth in the opening round. But their hopes of going a step further and making the final for the first time since 1944 ended against Laois at Croke Park.

Carlow went into the qualifiers and had a memorable tussle with Tyrone before going out of the competition at Dr Cullen Park as #CarlowRising became one of the catchphrases of that summer..

The previous year they overcame Wexford in the opening round in Leinster which earned them a meeting with all-conquering Dublin in Portlaoise.

In recent years their fortunes dipped, with O'Brien receiving a 20-week suspension last year after an incident in a league game against Down, Carlow later suffered relegation back to Division 4.

In the Leinster Championship they took a heavy beating from Meath, and were eliminated in the first round of the qualifiers at home to Longford.

Last November news broke that Down's Stephen Poacher would be leaving as coach, having been a key figure in the management set-up.

When this year's league was suspended due to the cover pandemic, Carlow were third from bottom in Division 4, with four points collected over five rounds.

"The absolute professionalism, utter dedication & unbridled passion which Turlough brought to the Carlow Senior Football set up over the past six years, alongside his various backroom staff, has undoubtedly elevated Carlow’s Football status to new heights," the statement read.

"We will never forget the special days in 2017 & 2018, particularly those sweltering evenings in Netwatch Cullen Park, when we took on some of the best the country has to offer under O’Brien’s stewardship.

"The most memorable of all however, must be that famous afternoon in Tullamore when the Manager led our team to a famous Championship victory over Kildare en route to the Leinster Semi-Final.

"We take this opportunity to thank him unreservedly for all he has done during his tenure and we wish him every success & happiness for the future.

"He truly embodies the spirit of 'CarlowRising'."

