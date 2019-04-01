Tributes pour in following the death of RTE sports reporter Pat McAuliffe

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of sports reporter Pat McAuliffe.

Pat, from Cork, was best known for his work with RTE and was heavily involved with sport at local level in Cork.

He passed away suddenly overnight at the age of 61.

Ronan O'Gara described McAuiliffe as a "really decent man" as the sporting world paid tribute on social media.

