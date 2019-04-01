Sport

Monday 1 April 2019

Tributes pour in following the death of RTE sports reporter Pat McAuliffe

Former Keryr boss Jack O'Connor is interviewed by Pat McAuliffe
Tributes have been pouring in following the death of sports reporter Pat McAuliffe.

Pat, from Cork, was best known for his work with RTE and was heavily involved with sport at local level in Cork.

He passed away suddenly overnight at the age of 61.

Ronan O'Gara described McAuiliffe as a "really decent man" as the sporting world paid tribute on social media.

"Cork GAA would like to extend their deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of @RTEsport reporter Pat McAuliffe RIP who died suddenly.Pat reported on Cork games for @rte and was a regular visitor to Pairc Ui Rinn & Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Ar dheis go raibh a anam dilis," tweeted Cork GAA.

The Football Association of Ireland added: "The FAI are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of veteran broadcaster & journalist Pat McAuliffe.

"Our sympathies are with the family & friends of a true gentleman and supporter of Irish football #RIP."

"The thoughts of everyone at Munster Rugby are with the family, friends & colleagues of @RTESport reporter Pat McAuliffe after his sudden passing," wrote Munster rugby.

"Pat was a gentleman and a hugely popular presence in press boxes in Munster & across the country.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam."

