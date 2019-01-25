Sport

Friday 25 January 2019

Tributes pour in following death of legendary sports writer Hugh McIlvanney

Hugh McIlvanney. Pic: Sunday Times
One of the most respected sports writers in a generation, Hugh McIlvanney, has passed away at the age of 84.

A multi-award winning journalist, McIlvanney worked for the Sunday Times and Observer and covered some of the most significant events in sporting history, including England's World Cup win in 1966 and Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' George Foreman in 1974.

McIlvanney, originally from Kilmarnock in Scotland, retired in 2016 after 60 years as a journalist.

Colleagues and friends have been paying tribute to McIlvanney on Twitter.

"Hugh McIlvanney’s eloquent essays on Pele, Giggs, Stein and so many sporting legends vividly captured their greatness. A giant of a sportswriter and broadcaster. Thoughts with Hugh's family. RIP," wrote Henry Winter.

Danny Kelly added: "RIP Hugh McIlvanney, Britain's greatest sports writer, and my chum. We argued like cat and dog, but always made up. And when you were having a proper barney with Hugh, his use of language (he spoke as elegantly as he wrote) made you secretly glad you were fighting. #genius."

