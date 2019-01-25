Tributes pour in following death of legendary sports writer Hugh McIlvanney

One of the most respected sports writers in a generation, Hugh McIlvanney, has passed away at the age of 84.

One of the most respected sports writers in a generation, Hugh McIlvanney, has passed away at the age of 84.

A multi-award winning journalist, McIlvanney worked for the Sunday Times and Observer and covered some of the most significant events in sporting history, including England's World Cup win in 1966 and Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' George Foreman in 1974.

An eyewitness to many of the most significant sports events of the second half of the 20th century, Hugh McIlvanney, doyen of sports journalists, dies at 84https://t.co/llTxgeWIvc — TimesEditorScotland (@magnusllewellin) January 25, 2019 High McIlvanney had died. If you're unsure quite how special he was, read this. He just casually rocked up at Ali's place...hours after the Rumble In The Jungle.



Just give this 5 minutes of your day, it won't be 5 minutes wasted... https://t.co/1LW6QPfu7b — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) January 25, 2019



Just give this 5 minutes of your day, it won’t be 5 minutes wasted... https://t.co/1LW6QPfu7b — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) January 25, 2019 Hugh McIlvanney has died aged 84. Arguably the greatest sportswriter who ever lived. https://t.co/weijapWRlJ — Graham Spiers (@GrahamSpiers) January 25, 2019 One of the great joys in life was to be in the company of Hugh McIlvanney in a bar somewhere in the world, glass in hand, talking football. Very sad to hear of his death. — Mike Parry (@mikeparry8) January 25, 2019 Terribly sad news about the death of Hugh McIlvanney. It was privilege to work with the great man and I will always cherish the memories of fun times spent out and about with him. RIP, Hugh https://t.co/Wg9NjVx8PO — Alan English (@AlanEnglish9) January 25, 2019

McIlvanney, originally from Kilmarnock in Scotland, retired in 2016 after 60 years as a journalist.

Colleagues and friends have been paying tribute to McIlvanney on Twitter.

"Hugh McIlvanney’s eloquent essays on Pele, Giggs, Stein and so many sporting legends vividly captured their greatness. A giant of a sportswriter and broadcaster. Thoughts with Hugh's family. RIP," wrote Henry Winter.

Danny Kelly added: "RIP Hugh McIlvanney, Britain's greatest sports writer, and my chum. We argued like cat and dog, but always made up. And when you were having a proper barney with Hugh, his use of language (he spoke as elegantly as he wrote) made you secretly glad you were fighting. #genius."

