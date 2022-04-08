Tributes paid to legendary sports journalist Brendan Mooney

Tributes have been paid to one of Ireland's best-known sports journalists who has died after a short illness.

Brendan Mooney, a native of Ballinabrackey, Co Meath, covered every Olympic Games from 1976 in Montreal up until London in 2012 shortly before his retirement.

Mr Mooney, who was in his 70s, worked with The Westmeath Examiner before joining the then-Cork Examiner where he established himself as an authority on athletics, boxing and cycling.

Before specialising in sport, he worked as a general news reporter and covered the Whiddy Island tragedy as well as various major crime cases.

However, it was in general sport where he made his mark and covered the glory days of Irish cycling with Stephen Roche and Sean Kelly as well as all Ireland's Olympic boxing triumphs for over 30 years.

He also covered the career of Olympic medallist Sonia O'Sullivan from her teenage cross-country victories up until her silver medal winning performance at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000.

Mr Mooney was an accomplished athlete and competed with Leevale in Cork, winning several national titles.

He was also a fan of outdoor sports including fishing and hunting.

Tributes to him were paid by leading Irish athletes and sports officials including Eamonn Coghlan.

Mr Coghlan described Mr Mooney as “a lovely, kind man and a great journalist.”

Mr Mooney is survived by his wife, Ann, an award-winning journalist and travel writer with The Irish Sun, his four children, Joanne, Caroline, Brenda and Richard as well as his seven grandchildren.