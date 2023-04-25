Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host 2024 Champions and Challenge Cup finals

Tournament organisers EPCR have confirmed that next year’s Heineken Champions and Challenge Cup final will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With a capacity of 62,850, Spurs’ state-of-the-art new home, which opened in April 2019, is the largest club football ground in London. The 2024 EPCR Finals weekend will take place on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 May.

This year’s finals, which will be held at the Aviva Stadium next month, were originally set to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but scheduling issues forced a switch to Dublin.

Complications arose by the Premier League finishing later than usual because of the World Cup, as well as this year’s Rugby World Cup altering the sport's European calendar. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has previously hosted rugby matches, including two Saracens Gallagher Premiership ties, as well as a Barbarian FC v All Blacks XV match, with next season’s EPCR finals set be the biggest rugby event at the iconic venue to date. “We are absolutely delighted to announce that our 2024 Finals Weekend will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” said Dominic McKay, EPCR chairman.

“It is quite simply one of the most exciting venues in the world and an incredibly appropriate stage for next year’s showpiece Finals Weekend. We know clubs, fans, broadcasters, partners and all involved will thoroughly enjoy the world-class experience.

“The EPCR finals weekend is a huge event in the rugby calendar. Over 110,000 people attended the matches in Marseille last season and following strong advance ticket sales, we are looking forward to another big attendance next month at the Dublin finals at the Aviva Stadium. “EPCR has a proud history of taking its Finals Weekend to new cities and arenas – with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the latest in a list of cutting-edge venues,” McKay added.

"It is a sensational stadium with a burgeoning history of hosting rugby matches.”